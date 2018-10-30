Fallout 76 Full Beta Schedule Revealed for Xbox, PS4, and PC

Though we learned earlier this week that the second wave of B.E.T.A access for Xbox One users to enjoy Fallout 76 would begin on Saturday for a short amount of time, we had no idea when the testing would commence for PlayStation 4 and PC players.

Bethesda took to their Twitter account to offer the full schedule as of this moment. As noted, however, is subject to change but until then, here’s what you need to know:

As the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. becomes available for everyone on Oct. 30, we wanted to look ahead to next week’s anticipated sessions. Times are subject to change with issues that may arise, but we’re hopeful this schedule will stay. Thank you for all your support! pic.twitter.com/9fRb5Vx5m7 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 26, 2018

With the full game being available during this beta, it’s understandable that Bethesda would want to limit the time spent. Don’t want to giveaway the entire game before launch, and that leaves many more secrets to uncover when the title fully launches.

Some were more than happy to have any chance to with the online title, with this being the first time the Fallout franchise has ever come online, while others were … not so much.

Thank you!!!! As an XBOX owner I don’t care how much time we get before other systems. I just want to play. Thanks for giving us more time! pic.twitter.com/zZrsqbVMZr — Mary Poppins Y’all (@tan_tastik) October 26, 2018

My actual work schedule looks like that….and it’s at a game store….selling pre-orders for this game. I lose my beta time so that you may have yours. :'( pic.twitter.com/ZoKhOQ78zP — The Lost Zelda (@Thelostzelda) October 26, 2018

You mean one of the only companies that allows you to stress test a game before it releases and have your progress carry over lol that salt must taste strong — Nash (@TheRealZachNash) October 26, 2018

I AM SO EXCITED OMG pic.twitter.com/QmHZCl4OTq — anne (@annehohler) October 26, 2018

Whichever side of the reactionary spectrum you are on, this is the schedule as of now. If it changes between now and the first wave, we’ll be sure to update you on the new schedule.

Fallout 76 releases on November 14, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Want a few helpful tips before diving into the beta and eventually the game? Check out our full survival guide right here for what you need to know before exploring those country roads in West Virginia.