Fallout 76 Leak Reportedly Reveals the Future of the Game

A new Fallout 76 leak has surfaced, possibly spilling details on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game, including what its future holds. More specifically a new leak has reared its head on the Internet, but rather than sell you its scoop on Grand Theft Auto 6, the PS5, or all of the other usual suspects, this new leak spills the beans — allegedly — on Fallout 76. That said, while it’s not a huge scoop in terms of the game involved, it’s big in terms of the details it divulges.

According to the leak, the game’s new Fallout First subscription is — somehow — exceeding expectations in terms of subscribers, which will bode well for support of the title going forward. Meanwhile, the upcoming Wastelanders update is far more ambitious than once planned, which is why it got delayed. However, in the coming months leading up to the update, Bethesda is reportedly going to transition the game to more of a pay-to-win style, suggesting at this point its done trying to attract the mainstream audience and is going to focus on its whales.

Interestingly, the leak notes that wile Wastelanders is slated to come in February 2020, it may be pushed back a second time as Bethesda Game Studios looks for ways to add more meaningful content to Fallout First, with some internal discussion currently going on within the team about releasing future content to subscribers before the wider player base.

The leak also claims the team was looking into and messing around with cross-play, but work on this has been scrapped as the opportunity cost is starting to far outweigh the sunk costs.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, but if it’s true, well expect a lot more emphasis put on Fallout First going forward, which could prove controversial. However, if Wastelanders and future updates are as game-changing as Bethesda has suggested they will be, it may just be able to get away with doubling down on Fallout First.

Fallout 76 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms.

Source: MMOG Fails