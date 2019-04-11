Gamers Are Once Again Unhappy With ‘Fallout 76’ After Bethesda Breaks Promise

The past couple of months it was starting to feel like Fallout 76‘s problems were disappearing in the rear-view mirror, especially once Anthem came out and it stopped being every one’s favorite game to dunk on. It seemed like Bethesda was righting the wrong of the game’s disastrous launch that was defined by bugs on bugs and mishap after mishap. Truly, 2019 was looking great for the game and Bethesda, until recently the latter announced that it will be bringing in paid non-cosmetic items to the former, which breaks a promise it made about the game before launch.

That’s right, it appears Bethesda is once again causing problems for itself by adding non-cosmetic items to the game that aren’t entirely free. More specifically, Repair Kits are coming to the game, in the form of Basic and Improved, and you can buy them with real money.

“Basic Repair Kits are single-use consumables that immediately restore one of the items in your inventory, or an object in your C.A.M.P., to 100% condition,” writes Betehsda of the item. “So long as you have a Repair Kit in your inventory, you can use it to fix up a piece of gear anytime, anywhere, and without spending any of your own crafting materials. Once you’ve got a Repair Kit, open your Pip-boy to find an item you want to repair, hit “Inspect”, select the new “Repair Kit” option, and then leap right back into the action. You can also use Repair Kits at any workbench in your C.A.M.P., at Workshops, or those you find in the world. Basic Repair Kits will be unlockable in the Atomic Shop using Atoms you’ve purchased or those you’ve earned for free by completing in-game challenges.”

Bethesda continues, talking about Improved Repair Kits:

“You can use Improved Repair Kits in all the same ways as Basic Repair Kits and they are also single-use consumables. However, Improved Kits buff the selected item’s condition up to 150%, giving it an even longer lifespan against the trials of Wasteland combat. Improved Repair Kits are rare items that we plan to award to you for free as you take on various types of in-game content. As an example, you will receive them as loot when you take down the Scorchbeast Queen.”

Both items can be earned by playing the game normally, but both are also available for purchase, which goes against what Bethesda once said about the game and how it would never have paid non-cosmetic items.

“All the content we ever put out for Fallout 76 — all the DLC, all the post-launch stuff–is going to be free,” said Bethesda’s Pete Hines last year. Hines continued, noting that some games cross the line — and while Fallout 76 isn’t really crossing that line here — it’s still a slight back-tracking. It’s minor, but for a game that was just starting to earn some goodwill, it’s puzzling decision.

Fallout 76 is available for PS4, Xbox , and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.

Source: Bethesda

