Fallout 76 Is Getting a New Social Feature Soon

A new Fallout 76 feature is coming to the game in Update 20 which will introduce Public Teams as the latest way for players to team up and organize with others to achieve common goals. This feature has been testable by players for some time now when it was first added to the game’s test servers among other features planned for the next update. Now that it’s almost here, Bethesda has shared some insights into the design of the Public Teams feature to show players how it’ll work and how it’ll benefit them to team up with other players to get bonuses.

As the name of the feature suggests, joining a Public Team will put you in league with other players who are in whatever world you’re inhabiting. Bethesda said it’ll add a new tab to the Social Menu that’ll show Public Teams players can join, but you can also join a team from the map. You can start your own Public Team if you want to allow other players to join in, but ones you’ve blocked or otherwise restricted contact with won’t be able to join in.

Teams max out at four players, but even if you don’t know the people you’re teaming up with and aren’t sure what you four will get into together, there’s an incentive to join the Public Teams if you want to get some bonuses.

“While you’re perusing the list, you will see that every Public Team has its own Team Goal, like exploration or building, which will help you find other like-minded players more easily,” Bethesda said. “Public Teams can have up to four members, so as long as there is an open spot you can click one of the teams in the list to join it immediately.”

Those bonuses can be found below to show what opportunities are waiting for players once the Public Teams arrive.

Public Teams Bonuses

Hunting – Bonus: +25% XP for Legendary Kills (100% for a fully bonded team)

Roleplay – Bonus: +1 Charisma (+4 for a fully bonded team)

Events – Bonus: +25% XP for completing Events (100% for a fully bonded team)

Exploration – Bonus: +1 Endurance (+4 for a fully bonded team)

Building – Bonus: +1 Intelligence (+4 for a fully bonded team)

Casual – Bonus: +1 Luck (+4 for a fully bonded team)

Fallout 76’s Public Teams feature is scheduled to release in Update 20.

