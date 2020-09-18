Updated Fallout 76 Roadmap Delays Some Content to 2021

✖

Fallout 76’s roadmap has been updated to show revised plans for the rest of this year and the next. As part of those revisions, some of the features and additions planned for 2020 have now been delayed to 2021. The updated roadmap shows that we’ll have to wait until next year to see Expeditions, new Daily Ops for players to take on, and Perk Loadouts added to the game. Bethesda said the delays were necessary to ensure the contents coming are fully developed and ready for players.

The updated roadmap in question can be seen below. At the bottom-right corner of the graphic, you’ll see a new banner that’s been added to show part of what’s changing. The three features mentioned above were each planned for a release during Winter 2020 as part of the Fractured Steel update but are now planned for 2021.

(Photo: Bethesda)

“Additionally, while we want to fill 2020 with as much fun as possible, we also want to make sure we have the time necessary to fully develop some of the other features and content we’re planning to release,” Bethesda said when explaining why the new content would be delayed to next year. “So, we’ve made a few adjustments to our schedule and included them in an updated Roadmap below. Even though we’re moving a few things into 2021, there is still plenty of excitement to come as we head into the final three months of this year.”

For those who didn’t see the original roadmap, you can find it below. The Expeditions, Perk Loadouts, and the new Daily Ops can be seen in the final part of the roadmap that now only houses C.A.M.P. Shelters as one of its main features.

You’ll also notice that the Fractured Steel name itself is gone. That’s part of another change detailed in the update where the Steel Dawn and Fractured Steel content have been merged into one larger update. Bethesda said that change was made to make the return of the Brotherhood a bigger moment in Fallout 76 and to give players more story quests to play through at one time instead of breaking the content into two different updates planned for Fall and Winter 2020.