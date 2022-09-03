Fallout 76 Season 10 Gives Players New Way to Earn Weapons, Power Armor

Fallout 76 is poised to officially add new Fallout 3 content soon whenever The Pitt comes to the game, and on the same day, the game's next season will get underway as well. Bethesda reiterated this week that all of this will start on September 13th, and when it does, players will have another season of rewards to work through as well. For the first time, these seasonal rewards will also include the ability to craft new weaponry and Power Armor components which are connected to The Pitt themselves.

Those who've been playing Fallout 76 for a while now are probably well acquainted with the Scoreboard which serves as the game's battle pass-like system that grants rewards as players progress through its tiers. There will be 100 tiers to work through once more in the City of Steel Scoreboard, and while cosmetics and boosts will naturally be included in the rewards catalog, we'll also see craftable gear.

"For the first time ever, you will be able to unlock the ability to craft brand new gear, like weapons and Power Armor by ranking up on the City of Steel Scoreboard," Bethesda said. "The iconic Auto Axe automatic melee weapon is making its debut in Fallout 76 at Rank 15, and you can build your very own set of Union Power Armor as you achieve various ranks throughout Season 10."

Warmest regards from The Pitt!



Expeditions land September 2022.#Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/LpVNo2yRUb — Fallout (@Fallout) June 12, 2022

Looking through the rewards for the Season 10 Scoreboard, we can see where some of these gear pieces fall among the other rewards. Rank 15 will net players the Auto-Axe Schematic which will allow them to craft "The Pitt's most lethal make-shift weapon." The Union Power Armor set, however, is scattered throughout different tiers of the Scoreboard. The Torso Schematic is at Rank 25, for example, while the Right Leg Schematic is at Rank 35 and so on. Starting at Rank 25, it looks like you'll get new Power Armor Schematics every 10 ranks until you unlock the Union Power Armor Jet Pack at Rank 85.

Fallout 76's Season 10 is scheduled to get underway on September 13th, so expect to see this new gear heading to the Appalachia for the first time soon afterwards.