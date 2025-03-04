Fallout 76 Reveals Season 20 Roadmap

Fallout 76 has a new season starting this month, and Bethesda is starting to pull back the curtain on what players can expect to see. The theme this time around is Glow of the Ghoul, and the developers have timed the release to coincide with the game’s next big update, Ghoul Within. In case it’s not clear enough, the theme this time around will focus largely on Ghouls, and Ghoul-themed accessories. For the first time ever, players will even be able to turn into Ghouls themselves! While the new season doesn’t officially begin until March 18th, there will be plenty to keep players busy in the days leading up to it.

As part of today’s Season 20 announcement, we now have a roadmap, laying out what we can expect to see starting on March 6th, running up through the start of Season 21. Leading up to Season 20, players can expect Scrip Surplus and Double Mutations between March 6th and 10th, and Caps-a-Plenty from the 13th through the 17th.

The fallout 76 glow of the ghoul roadmap

On March 18th, when the new season kicks off, players will be able to become a Ghoul. To do so, players will have to first complete the Leap of Faith quest, which only unlocks for players at level 50 and above. There are both positives and negatives to playing as Ghoul, including the fact that Ghouls don’t have to eat or drink; that means the player won’t have a Hunger and Thirst meter. Instead, Ghoul players will have the new Feral meter. On the negative side, a Ghoul’s aim gets worse as they become more Feral, and their Charisma drops. However, their melee attacks dish out more damage as a result.

The new Season will see a bunch of new rewards that match the Ghoul theme. These rewards include things like the Unfortunate End, a barrel filled with nuclear waste with a dead skeleton hanging out. There’s also a Mini Nuke Stein, Goo-Tub, Resurrection poster, and a lot more. Some of these new items are just ways to decorate the C.A.M.P. in creepy vibes, but there are also some ways to deck out your character, such as the Yellow Vault-Tec Hazmat Suit.

So far, reception to the new season seems pretty positive. A lot of Fallout 76 fans have expressed excitement about the prospect of playing as a Ghoul, and it will be interesting to see how players actually feel about it once that option is in the game. Ghouls are one of the most iconic parts of the Fallout franchise, and it’s taken a long time for this option to become available. Fans have also expressed happiness about the return of Mothman Equinox in April, which has been a favorite ever since it was introduced all the way back in 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Fallout 76? Do you plan on playing as a Ghoul?