Fallout Season 2 Leak Teases Iconic New Vegas Location

A set leak from Season 2 of Fallout has teased one iconic location from Fallout: New Vegas that should appear in the show. At the conclusion of Fallout Season 1, it was heavily implied that Season 2 would end up taking the series to the city of New Vegas. Naturally, fans have since been wondering which locales from Fallout: New Vegas would end up being represented in the TV adaptation. And while we clearly don’t have all of the answers yet on this front, one prominent town is now known to be showing up in some capacity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently across various social media platforms, a behind-the-scenes image from Fallout has been making the rounds. This picture is of a dinosaur head, which is modeled after the same statue of a T-Rex that appears in the city of Novac in Fallout: New Vegas. Novac is one of the first major towns that most players happen to come across when playing New Vegas and is considered one of the most memorable spots in the game outside of the New Vegas strip itself. As a result, it’s not much of a surprise to see that Novac should play some part in Season 2 of Fallout, but this is essentially our first confirmation that it will be appearing.

You can get a look at this leaked photo from Fallout here:

While set leaks for Fallout Season 2 continue to come about, there’s still not a lot that we know about where the story will be heading next. Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin have both been added to the star-studded cast of Fallout for Season 2, but details on who each will be playing has yet to come about.

Currently, Fallout Season 2 is still in the process of being filmed. The show’s production was delayed this past month due to the Los Angeles wildfires. As such, filming for Season 2 of Fallout will take longer to finish than previously anticipated, which could result in this next wave of episodes being a bit delayed. Regardless, for the time being, Prime Video hasn’t committed to a release window of any sort for Fallout Season 2, but more information might come about later in 2025.