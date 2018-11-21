‘Fallout 76’ Update Fixes Speed Hacks and Unlocks FPS on PC

Bethesda has been very clear since day one that Fallout 76 would be an ongoing project, one that would see frequent changes, fixes, and yes – even mistakes. With their latest update, the team tackled the hacks players were using for a speed advantage, as well as also unlocking fps officially.

When Fallout 76 was launched, Bethesda locked the framerate to 63 fps, which was meant to serve as a balance between physics and the game’s AI to provide a controller experience to keep it working the way it was meant to. Unfortunately, players didn’t see it as a solution and made their feelings abundantly known on the game’s social forums. In response, the studio has officially unlocked the framerate, allowing players to toggle manually their experience.

So far, it looks like it’s working out well even when the frame rate is pushed into the high 100s. To edit, simply go into your INI file on PC to make the change. As far as the rest of the patch goes, here are a few other fixes seen from the latest update:

Performance: Several issues have been addressed to resolve hitches during gameplay and other performance issues.

Several issues have been addressed to resolve hitches during gameplay and other performance issues. Stability: The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received additional stability improvements.

The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received additional stability improvements. Xbox: Fixed an issue that could lead to instability on certain menus.

Fixed an issue that could lead to instability on certain menus. Ambient Occlusion: Placed items no longer leave behind shadow outlines after being picked up.

Placed items no longer leave behind shadow outlines after being picked up. Camera: The game camera now pans more smoothly when the player enters furniture.

The game camera now pans more smoothly when the player enters furniture. Graphics: The cover of Tesla Science magazine Issue 9 no longer appears solid red on pickup, or when inspected.

The cover of Tesla Science magazine Issue 9 no longer appears solid red on pickup, or when inspected. Blueprints: Fixed an issue that could cause Blueprints to break into smaller parts after logging out and back in to Fallout 76.

Fixed an issue that could cause Blueprints to break into smaller parts after logging out and back in to Fallout 76. Plans: Paints applied to Power Armor during the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. will now appear correctly on the items that were painted, and those paints can now correctly be applied to additional sets of Power Armor.

Paints applied to Power Armor during the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. will now appear correctly on the items that were painted, and those paints can now correctly be applied to additional sets of Power Armor. Repair: Fixed an issue that could cause an item to return to a broken state after being repaired.

Fixed an issue that could cause an item to return to a broken state after being repaired. Hotkeys: The “Take Photo” hotkey can no longer be rebound and is now tied to the space bar on PC and the A button on controllers.

The “Take Photo” hotkey can no longer be rebound and is now tied to the space bar on PC and the A button on controllers. Hotkeys: Fixed an issue that could cause the “Take Snapshot” button in Photomode to display an incorrect hotkey.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Take Snapshot” button in Photomode to display an incorrect hotkey. Social: Fixed an issue that could cause players to disappear from each other’s social menus if two players each sent a friend invite to one another.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to disappear from each other’s social menus if two players each sent a friend invite to one another. Social: Fixed an issue that prevented newly equipped Player Icons from displaying to other players in the Social Menu.

You can check out the full patch notes right here. As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Header image source.