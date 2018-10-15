‘Fallout 76’ Stress Test Could Come to Other Platforms

Bethesda began a Fallout 76 stress test over the weekend that was restricted to the Xbox One, but there’s a chance that a similar test could come to other platforms.

Xbox One players benefit from a deal between Bethesda and Microsoft that lets them try the beta first before others get to experience Fallout 76. Along with getting the beta first, the stress test has also only been announced for the Xbox One so far with Xbox Insiders getting a first look at the game, but Bethesda’s Pete Hines indicated that there’s a possibility of the stress test becoming available to those not playing on an Xbox One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Responding to a Twitter user who lamented the lack of attention that the PlayStation 4 and PC playerbase got during the stress test trial run, Hines explained that the stress test coming to the Xbox One first makes sense seeing how that console will get the beta first. He didn’t guarantee that the stress test would be playable on other platforms, but indicated that should it come to the PlayStation 4 and PC, it would be “similarly in advance of the full BETA.”

the xbox test is first so naturally they’d need to stress test there first. if they do it for other platforms, it would be similarly in advance of the full BETA — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) October 11, 2018

Xbox One players had to be part of the Xbox Insider program to be selected for the stress test, and even that didn’t guarantee that they’d be picked. Bethesda’s FAQ for the test explained that those who pre-ordered the game and were also an Xbox Insider had a chance to take part in the stress test, but there was still a chance to not be selected. Those who were included in the stress test had to sign a strict nondisclosure agreement as well that prevented them from sharing any information about the game, the ramifications of breaking that NDA already seen by one player who had gaming and social media accounts affected after leaking gameplay footage.

With the stress test for the Xbox One taking place nearly a week and a half before the first beta, a similar timeframe should be expected for the other platforms should they indeed get the stress test. The first official beta starts on October 23rd for Xbox One players with those on the PlayStation 4 and PC getting the beta on October 30th, so the stress test could be going on for the other two platforms while Xbox One players are enjoying the full beta.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release on November 14th.

[Wccftech]