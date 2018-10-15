Save Up to 40% On the ‘Fallout 76’ Survival Guide and Cookbook

Listen up Vault Dweller, if you’re planning to play Fallout 76 when it drops on November 14th, you’re going to need two books to help you survive.

The first book is the Fallout 76: Official Collector’s Edition Survival Guide, which is touted as “the ultimate reference for creating your character, teaming up with allies, defeating enemies, building, crafting, and exploring the wastes of West Virginia”. It’s available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $28.15 after a 40% discount and instant credit of $1.84. That’s an all-time low.

The title is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the November 14th release date. Odds are this is as cheap as the book will get during the pre-order period, so lock in the discount while you can. The full list of contents are as follows:

IN THIS GUIDE: World map poster, survival training, combat strategies, quest walkthroughs, West Virginia atlas, building and crafting guides, and complete multiplayer coverage.

West Virginia Poster Map: Thoroughly labeled with essential locations, points of interest, and valuable resources.

Surviving Aboveground: Detailed training, character creation guidance, and combat strategies help prepare you to embark on your adventure.

Quest Walkthroughs: Breakdowns of every quest, plus analysis of how your choices will affect your experiences in Fallout 76.

Post-Apocalyptic Atlas: Enhance your exploration with fully labeled maps and detailed information on every wasteland location.

Building and Crafting: Learn how create shelter and necessary supplies with the new Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform.

Multiplayer: Journey together with fellow Vault Dwellers for the first time! Make teamwork work for you with this comprehensive multiplayer coverage.

Premium Hardcover Edition: The Collector’s Edition features distinct cover art and full-color endsheets and is printed on bright, heavyweight paper for vibrant, crisp screenshots, maps, and art.

Digital Bonus: Unlock your digital version of this guide with the free code included inside. Access your digital guide anytime, anywhere, on any web-enabled device.

The second book on the list is Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Cookbook by Victoria Rosenthal. It will help you fuel up with over 70 mouth-watering Bethesda / Vault-Tec-approved recipes like Deathclaw omelets, BlamCo Mac & Cheese, Mole Rat Wonder Meat, Baked Bloatfly and more. There’s even a recipe to replicate the beloved Nuka-Cola! Everything in this book looks so delicious, you would eat it even if it was irradiated.

That having been said, pre-orders for the hardcover Fallout cookbook are live on Amazon for $22.48, a discount of 36%. Again, the book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, and the release date is coming up fast on October 23rd. Amazon also has several images from the interior of the cookbook, including a look a the entire table of contents – so you can take a sneak peek at all of the recipes ahead of time.

If you haven’t pre-ordered Fallout 76 yet, keep in mind that time is running out to score a discount. Until the release date on November 14th, Amazon is offering a $10 credit on these versions for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

