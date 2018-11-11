‘Fallout 76’ Has an Easter Egg from ‘The Office’

Fallout 76 fans have already spotted what appears to be a reference to a recurring joke from The Office.

Watchful Fallout 76 fans spotted the reference to The Office in a video from the YouTuber named Oxhorn, a content creator who’s been digging deep into the lore of Fallout 76 and its many locations. In the most recent video that’s part of a series detailing the stories behind different points of interest players may stumble across, Oxhorn focused on an amusement park called Camden Park, a real-life location that makes an appearance in the game where a terminal hid a small but pointed reference to the hit show.

While looking through one of the terminals located in the park, Oxhorn finds a report about an employee named Marty Porkins (shown at the 5:38 mark in the video above) who received a promotion after consuming a ton of snacks, something that sounds like it was against the rules. Following his infraction, Porkins’ family “made a donation to the park” which led to Porkins becoming the “Assistant to the Park Manager.” An update made in the terminal soon after said “Marty Porkins title has been changed to Assistant Park Manager.”

For those not in the know about the job title and how it pertains to The Office, Dwight Schrute is regarded as the second-in-command within the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company as he follows the instructions from his boss, Michael Scott. If Dwight is asked what his title is, he’ll always call himself the “Assistant Regional Manager,” but Michael and everyone else in The Office is always quick to correct him in saying that he’s the “Assistant to the Regional Manager.” It’s a joke seen and heard throughout The Office’s seasons, the video below from the show’s official account highlighting many of those moments.

While any reference to The Office is a welcome one for fans of the show and the Fallout games, this actually isn’t the first time The Office and Bethesda’s new game have come together. When the first official trailer was revealed for Fallout 76, people pointed out that the opening segments of the trailer resembled the start of The Office’s theme song. People ran with that comparison and placed the piano-filled opening song from The Office over the official trailer to give it a totally different vibe.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release on November 14th with more references to The Office and other TV shows and games possibly hidden within the game.