Fallout 76 Trailer Gets Remade With ‘The Office’ Theme Song

Fallout 76 now has a fan-made trailer that replaces the E3 preview’s music with the theme song from The Office after many people joked to say that that’s where they thought the trailer was heading initially.

When the official E3 trailer was unveiled during Microsoft’s presentation, the opening featured some slow-paces music to set the mood for the somber scenes that included nukes and the franchise’s staple “Please Stand By” message. Shifting to a different setting inside of Vault 76 with a narrator, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” guided players through the rest of the trailer. You can see the full trailer that’s nearly three minutes long above to give you a reference for what the whole thing looks like when put together.

That’s not what many first thought of when they heard the piano opening to the trailer though. When Bethesda and Microsoft dropped the new trailer, there were those who said that they thought the beginning sounded an awful lot like The Office’s theme song.

First few notes almost the office — YaBoiPoopenheim©®™ (@MemelordDeegan) June 17, 2018

Every time i hear the intro to Fallout 76, I think The Office theme is about to start playing. — Alexandria🌚🌔🌝 (@BudhaLovesBooty) June 16, 2018

Could the next Fallout 76 trailer have the country road cover from the office? — Kanashī (@Alec_mika) June 15, 2018

Enough people apparently noticed the similarities of the music to warrant the creation of a Fallout 76 trailer that instead features the TV show’s theme song. Gone are the scenes of Jim, Dwight, and Michael inside of Dunder Mifflin, replaced by inside looks at Vault 76 and the West Virginian wasteland that’s been devastated by nuclear weapons and war. It sounds gloomy, but it’s hard to get too down when you’ve got The Office’s theme song on your side.

The trailer was shared on the Fallout subreddit by Redditor ItzSaiyan with a link that went out to Uhh Mitch’s YouTube channel. The video was edited to cut down on the time since The Office’s theme song is shorter than the trailer, so if you didn’t watch Bethesda’s real trailer at the top, you might want to go back and do so to make sure you don’t miss out on anything you haven’t seen yet.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the first connection made between The Office and Fallout 76. Those familiar with the show will remember Dwight and Andy’s rendition of the game’s actual trailer music that they double-teamed while trying to impress Erin. We’ll let you watch the parody trailer here and decide for yourselves which version was better.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14.