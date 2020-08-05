Fallout 76 Update Adds New Brotherhood of Steel Content

✖

Fallout 76’s latest update is now available, and with it comes some new Brotherhood of Steel content in the form of a quest that encompasses the entire community. It’s called “Fortifying ATLAS,” and your goal in the quest live as of this week is to start building a Brotherhood of Steel base. Should players be successful in this effort – which, judging from past events, they probably will be – more events and rewards will be unlocked for players to participate in and add to their collections.

If you’ve been keeping up with the game’s weekly Inside the Vault updates, you’ll already have an idea of what to expect from the latest patch that added the new content. The quest is divided up into two main parts with different dates governing what challenges players are faced with and what rewards they get during those parts.

The first of these parts is “Project Alpha,” and it’s live now. From now until August 8th, players have to work together as a community to deliver 125,000,000 Steel to a character named Russel who’s located in the ATLAS Observatory in the Savage Divide. He’s the one spearheading the construction of the base, and he needs players’ help to do it.

“Over the next few weeks, he will ask everyone to share in delivering an abundance of raw materials to aid in fortifying ATLAS,” a preview of the event explained. “If the community is able to deliver enough scrap of each type in time, all players will earn in-game rewards, including new Brotherhood of Steel themed cosmetics, a Purveyor Super Sale, a Double S.C.O.R.E. Daily event, and more! Additionally, every time you contribute materials, you will receive ‘ATLAS Donor's Provisions,’ which you can open from your inventory to receive goodies and a chance at rare Plans.”

Update 21 releases for #Fallout76 today, which includes the new Fortifying ATLAS community challenges, the Meat Weak Seasonal Event, and our new event “A Colossal Problem” in the coming weeks. Check the patch notes here: https://t.co/U6DLIYkjwz pic.twitter.com/rCvSbWRMSc — Fallout (@Fallout) August 4, 2020

After the first challenge of delivering that much Steel, players will be asked to deliver Concrete, Cork, Plastic, Wood, Cloth, Leather, and Glass in similarly large amounts. “Project Bravo,” part two of the event, begins on August 27th and continues until September 10th with the event broken up into different collection dates.

Players will have a lot of Brotherhood of Steel cosmetics in their collections and additional bonuses from challenges if they’re successful, so expect to see the community pitching in to complete the tasks as they go live.

