One of Nintendo Switch 2’s Biggest Exclusives of 2026 Seems All But Guaranteed to Get Delayed

The Nintendo Switch 2 is already home to some incredible exclusives. Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World were treats for early adopters, and the latest hits are Pokemon Pokopia and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. Then there are other games rounding this out like Kirby Air Riders and Splatoon Raiders, and Nintendo Switch 2 players have so much more to look forward to. Yet there is one title that remains absent from the console, and this is surprisingly odd considering how early it was revealed. As we near the end of its promised 2026 release window, fans can’t help but ask if it has been quietly delayed.

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FromSoftware is a legend in the gaming industry, and fans have been eagerly anticipating The Duskbloods for the Nintendo Switch 2. But despite a recent and successful network playtest, the game is nowhere to be seen. It was revealed with a 2026 release window, but FromSoftware has not nailed down a release date, and it is nearly the end of 2026. There is still a chance that the game makes it into the initial window, but the chances are looking slim. With less than three months in the year remaining, FromSoftware and Nintendo’s silence is doing more harm than good to the next soulslike.

image Courtesy of FromSoftware

When FromSoftware announced The Duskbloods in April 2025, the plan was for the game to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Now, more than a year later, the plan seems the same, yet there is no official release date for the game, and FromSoftware seems in no hurry to give one to fans. Nintendo also has the same release date, which could mean that the studios are confident they’ll hit their mark, or they are waiting to see if it is actually possible.

With it being October, and especially with Grand Theft Auto 6 out next month, it is hard to imagine when FromSoftware could release The Duskbloods. The Duskbloods is a major FromSoftware release and one of Nintendo Switch 2’s most notable exclusives. It is quite different from GTA 6, but there will still be some overlapping interest. A November or December launch is still possible, but every passing week leaves less time to announce a date, begin a full marketing campaign, and prepare players for release.

Many fans are getting nervous that The Duskbloods will miss its 2026 release window, and they have a right to be. A vague release year feels perfectly normal in January, but it feels considerably different in October. Until Nintendo or FromSoftware says otherwise, The Duskbloods remains a 2026 game, so calling a delay confirmed would be inaccurate. At this stage, however, slipping into 2027 would hardly be surprising, and with it being a Switch 2 exclusive, one wonders how this happened.

The Network Test Proved The Duskbloods Has Potential

image Courtesy of FromSoftware

The good news is that The Duskbloods clearly isn’t some distant project that disappeared behind closed doors. FromSoftware held a closed Nintendo Switch 2 network test from August 21 through August 24, giving selected players access to its unusual PvPvE structure. And the full game, despite supporting online battles with up to eight Bloodsworn who can create temporary alliances while competing for First Blood, runs surprisingly well.

Early impressions also provided reasons to be excited. Players praised the game, and after the initial doubts, this is great news. Many praised the game’s rapid pacing after playing the network test, highlighting its movement, character abilities, and unpredictable structure. Overall, the gameplay, atmosphere, Kin system, and surprisingly different take on FromSoftware’s familiar combat ideas all seem to be working. For a project that initially drew skepticism because of its multiplayer focus, those reactions are encouraging.

FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao said the Duskbloods network test received more applications than the test for Elden Ring Nightreign, something he found surprising given Nintendo Switch 2’s relatively smaller user base. That suggests FromSoftware has an audience waiting. If anything, the positive buzz makes the lack of a release date more noticeable. The studio finally let players experience the game, then September passed without the announcement everyone expected.

A Delay Could Ultimately Help The Duskbloods

image Courtesy of FromSoftware

That said, the network test wasn’t flawless. Some players faced serious network problems throughout, but many were enthusiastic once they got into the game. There is little doubt that the lack of a release date is due to FromSoftware trying to solve these issues. With how positive fans were about the game, a delay to solve these issues is a good thing. No matter how much players enjoy a game, bugs and online issues will ruin the experience, and that could kill The Duskbloods.

This matters especially because The Duskbloods is an online game. FromSoftware cannot simply rely on great bosses and combat if players struggle to maintain stable matches or understand what they are supposed to be doing. Online play is at the center of the experience, with up to eight players competing in each battle. A few extra months of balancing, network testing, and refinement could therefore be far more valuable than forcing the game onto Nintendo Switch 2 before December 31.

Delays are not always bad. It is better to get a game later in a working state than something broken and have to wait for it to be fixed. While a 2026 release would be nice, The Duskbloods does not have to rush out the door. But regardless, it remains one of the Nintendo Switch 2’s biggest and most exciting exclusives. When it launches, players will be jumping into the game and experiencing FromSoftware’s latest brutal challenge. The question that remains is when.

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