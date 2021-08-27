Fallout 76 Update Surprises Players With Bad News

✖

The Fallout 76 lead producer has announced that they are leaving behind the project and Bethesda Game Studios. Taking to Twitter, former Fallout 76 lead Jeff Gardiner announced that after a long career at Bethesda Game Studios, working on games like Oblivion, Fallout 3, Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76, they have left behind the studio, which in addition to working on Fallout 76, is currently developing Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. It's unclear if Gardiner was working on these two projects in any capacity. Whatever the case, it's a big loss for the Fallout 76 team.

"My time at Bethesda Game Studios has come to an end," said Gardiner. "It has been an amazing ride, from producing the designers on Oblivion, Fallout 3, and Skyrim, to lead producer of Fallout 4, and finally Project Lead of Fallout 76. I will miss my co-workers and want to thank the amazing fans. Stay tuned."

My time at BGS has come to an end. It has been an amazing ride, from producing the Designers on #Oblivion, #Fallout3, and #Skyrim, to Lead Producer of #Fallout4, and finally Project Lead of #Fallout76. I will miss my co-workers and want to thank the amazing fans. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/EkXbOZH7Gs — Jeff Gardiner 🎮🤘 (@jg93) August 26, 2021

"For those not in the know, Jeff and I have tag-teamed on every Bethesda Game Studios game since Fallout 3," added Bethesda Game Studios design director Emil Pagliarulo about the announcement in the replies to the tweet above. "We were always totally synced on getting our games done, and giving fans the experiences they deserved. Your journey's just beginning, brother. But you are already missed."

For now, it remains to be seen who will replace Gardiner on the development of Fallout 76. And of course, it's impossible to know what this means for the future of Fallout 76. Gardiner's departure will undoubtedly have an impact, but for now, what this impact will be is anyone's best guess.

Fallout 76 is available and playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it, click here.