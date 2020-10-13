Fallout 76 Update Fixes a Ton of Bugs, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The latest update for Fallout 76 has arrived, and it sure does have a lot of bugfixes to take care of a number of issues. Those bugs affected everything from the ways allies interacted with their own gear to problems with perks that made them not function to their full potential. The update doesn’t make any notable changes aside from the bugfixes though, so if you’re looking for new content or big changes to your Fallout favorites, you’ll have to wait for a future update.

Bethesda shared the patch notes for the update this week just as it promised it would in the last Inside the Vault post shared a week ago. The patch notes gave a comprehensive rundown of everything that’s been resolved in the update, and the update should now be live on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

For those who’ve been paying attention to Bethesda’s communications about its update plans, you’ll know that this latest patch also had the important job of laying some behind-the-scenes groundwork for more enticing content: The Brotherhood of Steel. Bethesda said previously that this update would help set the foundation for the Steel Dawn update that’s coming later, so even if there’s not much happening here at face value, it’s moving us closer to the return of the Brotherhood.

You can find the patch notes below detailing all the bugs fixed in Update 23.

We're releasing Update 23 for #Fallout76, which includes a number of improvements.

Read the patch notes here: https://t.co/c2RWIfHsIv pic.twitter.com/NNWctrBjDq — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) October 13, 2020

ALLIES

Customization: Ally apparel is now correctly unequipped when scrapping an Ally Station.

Settler Forager: Players can once again receive quests from the Settler Forager Ally.

ART & GRAPHICS

Apparel: Corrected a texture issue for Straight Jackets that are equipped on Allies.

Apparel: A portion of the player’s left arm is correctly visible when reloading while they have a Straight Jacket and a Gauss Rifle equipped.

Apparel: The VTU Baseball Cap now displays the correct logo and colors.

Enemies: Addressed an issue that could cause normal Mutant Hounds to incorrectly display Glowing Mutant Hound visual effects.

Lighting: Corrected a lighting issue that could occur in Hornwright Estate’s upper levels at certain times of day.

Lunchboxes: Animations now play when opening a Lunchbox while wearing Power Armor.

Perks: Corrected overlapping art in the “Bow Before Me” Perk Card.

Sympto-matic: Now plays the correct animation while a player is using it.

Underarmor: Secret Service Underarmor no longer clips through Armor or other Apparel the player has equipped.

Weapons: The Blood Eagle paint now displays correctly on the Suppressor Mod for the Handmade Rifle.

C.A.M.P. AND WORKSHOPS

Blood Eagle Nest: Players can no longer path through the Blood Eagle Nest in its destroyed state.

Blueprints: Fixed an issue that could result in an infinite loading spinner when attempting to create a Blueprint.

Collectron Stations: Fixed an issue that could allow players to build Collectron Stations that they have not unlocked.

Displays: Lunchboxes no longer clip into Display Cases.

Doors: The Nuka-Cola Secret Door now more effectively snaps to doorframes.

Exploit: Addressed an exploit related to blueprinting.

Statues: Adjusted the crafting requirements for the Animatronic Santa and the Snowman so that they better match the items produced. They now require circuitry, plastic, and steel, instead of concrete, plastic, and adhesive, and the total material costs have been reduced.

Turrets: No longer target or attack neutral wandering merchant NPCs.

Vending Machines: Addressed an issue that prevented proper snapping between Slocum’s Joe Vending Machines and Slocum’s Joe Counter pieces.

Walls: Wallpaper can now correctly be applied to wall variants that have windows.

Wall Décor: The Flying Witch Cutout no longer clips into Walls that have Wallpaper applied.

ITEMS

Aid: Raw Yao Guai Meat can now be sold to Vendors for Caps.

Apparel: The Emmett Mountain Hazmat Suit can now be repaired.

Armor: Endurance bonuses offered by Armor and Underarmor now correctly grant +5 Health per point of Endurance.

Armor: Players can now correctly apply Mods to Solar and Thorn armor limb pieces.

Exploit: Fixed an exploit that could allow players to apply item mods without spending crafting materials under certain circumstances.

Flora: Fixed a case where previously harvested Flora would incorrectly appear harvestable when revisiting the area.

Headwear: The description for the West Virginia Drifter Helmet no longer incorrectly states that it protects against airborne diseases.

Headwear: The Captain Cosmos Helmet no longer removes facial hair when equipped.

Headwear: Wearing The Quack Mask no longer causes the Pip-Boy light to shine from an incorrect location.

Legendary Weapons: Addressed an issue allowing weapons with certain legendary attributes to deal much higher damage than intended.

Legendary Weapons: The Instigating legendary attribute now correctly applies its damage bonus additively instead of multiplicatively.

Mole Miner Pails: Empty Pails can no longer be dropped, sold, or traded.

Technical Data: Can no longer be dropped, sold, or traded.

Weapons: The Cryolator with the Crystallizing Barrel Mod no longer deals damage to the owner when firing at the ground or at objects that are very close.

Weapons: Applying a Scorched Killer’s Receiver Mod to the .45 SMG no longer results in a much faster fire rate than intended.

Weapons: The Flatwoods Fletcher Bow Skin can now be applied to Compound Bows.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

Client Stability: Fixed an issue that could cause the game client to crash.

Loading: Joining a Daily Op from the location where it takes place and then attempting to exit now correctly removes the player from that Daily Op.

Performance: Implemented a fix to help mitigate hitching that can occur while cycling through items in crafting menus.

Server Stability: Addressed several issues that could cause a server to crash during normal gameplay.

Server Stability: Fixed a server crash that could occur during combat.

PERKS

Awareness: Enemy resistance values that appear in VATS with the Awareness Perk Card equipped now correctly match the enemy’s One Wasteland adjusted resistances.

Nerd Rage!: Now correctly applies its damage bonus additively instead of multiplicatively.

Tenderizer: Targets now correctly take increased damage after being attacked by a player with the Tenderizer Perk Card equipped.

QUESTS AND EVENTS

Exploit: Fixed an exploit in which players could bypass a portion of “Daily Ops: Uplink” to access the Signal Repeater early.

Trade Secrets: Quest targets inside Hornwright Estate now point the player to the correct locations instead of the elevator.

SOUND

Classic Jukebox: Sound effects no longer play over the music when repeatedly activating the Classic Jukebox.

USER INTERFACE