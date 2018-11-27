‘Fallout 76’ Update Will Increase Stash Limits Next Week

Fallout 76’s Stash limit is getting increased by 200 in the game’s December 4th update, Bethesda announced on Tuesday.

Bethesda informed players of the next update’s contents in a post on the Fallout site where the developer acknowledged players’ requests for communication and their frustrations with the game. Starting a new series of articles called “Inside the Vault,” Bethesda said it would be posting articles “on a regular basis” to keep players updated on what’s being worked on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of these articles dealt with the contents of a patch coming on December 4th where Stash limits are being increased. Bethesda promised a more comprehensive set of patch notes closer to the time the update is released, an update that’s said to include performance and stability improvements along with balance changes and bug fixes, but the article previewed some of the notable topics being addressed in the update. One of the most meaningful parts of the update that players will see in the next patch is an increases Stash size that caps the Stashes at 600 instead of 400.

“We know many of you have been asking for an adjustment to the Stash storage limit, and we’re happy to share that we’re increasing it from 400 to 600,” Bethesda announced in its article. “While this is somewhat conservative, we plan to increase the storage cap further once we verify that this change will not negatively impact the stability of the game.”

The decision to increase Stash size and the acknowledgement that the change is “somewhat conservative” echo previous comments from Bethesda about why the limit was only 400 both during the beta and when the game launched. Players said during the beta that they were already running out of room for their items, and Bethesda said after the game’s launch that the limit was there for technical reasons.

“The current limit is there for technical reasons, to cap the number of items the game is tracking in the world, including every container and stash,” Bethesda said. “We believe we have some ideas in both the short- and long-term that will address the size without risking stability, but this is one we need to take our time on to make sure it is done right.”

Fallout 76’s last update, the one released on November 19th with general performance improvements and fixes, was a sizeable one that totaled around 47 GB. Bethesda acknowledged in Tuesday’s article that downloading the update was a “frustrating experience” for many players and said its working on reducing patch sizes moving forward.