Fallout 76 Update Kicks Off New Events, Patch Notes Revealed

Fallout 76 got an update this week, but it was a pretty small one in terms of what it changed. Players knew that'd be the case anyway, however, since Bethesda said as much recently, but what this update also did was usher in the start of some limited-time events players can take advantage of now. Of course, a set of patch notes was also shared to detail all the limited changes the update made.

For those who haven't been keeping up with the Inside the Vault posts, the two events live now are the 25th Anniversary Event and the Spooky Scorched Halloween festivities. The former means players can collect free mystery items and work towards a rifle prefab while the latter means going trick-or-treating and shooting Spooky Scorched enemies. More details on those events can be found here.

As for the update itself, you can check out the patch notes for the latest release below:

Bug Fixes in October 25th Update

ART

Atomic Shop: Various adjustments to icon placements and item previews in the Atomic Shop.

Power Armor: Players no longer appear headless after entering Power Armor with a helmet equipped.

ARMOR

Durability: Crafted Legendary Weapons and Secret Service armor now correctly use the Intelligence Stat when determining durability.

AUDIO

Vendors: Selling a Legendary Item to caps to any NPC Vendor no longer plays the Scrip Exchange Sound effects.

C.A.M.P.S & WORKSHOP

Allies: Fixed an issue that could cause companions to be killed on exiting a server.

C.A.M.P. Items: The Wavy Willard Camping Canoes are craftable again.

C.A.M.P. Items: Made adjustments to the Arm-Wrestling Machine animation.

C.A.M.P. Items: The Resonator Guitar can now be interacted with.

Concrete Building Set: Wall items no longer clip into walls with windows in the Concrete Building Set.

CHALLENGES

Daily Ops: Addressed an issue where Blood Eagles in Ops did not count towards Daily and Weekly Challenges.

World: Updated various headwear to count towards the "Scrap Headwear" challenge.

EXPEDITIONS

Enemies: The Fanatic Foreman can no longer destroy the Foreman's Terminal during the Boss Encounter.

Rewards: Expeditions Weekly rewards now reset correctly.

ITEMS

Clothing: The Jack-O-Lantern Pant Suit and Short Suit can now be sold at robot vendors.

Food: Fried Radtoad Legs and Firecap Tasty Souffle have been moved to the appropriate crafting categories.

Food: Added descriptions to the Coffee and Sunshine Oil to describe their effects.

Weapon Rack: The Auto-Axe now displays on the Gravitronic Weapon Rack.

LOCALIZATION

Achievements: The Troglodiced achievement no longer displays the wrong number in Polish.

UI: Various localization fixes.

QUESTS

Dailies: Addressed an issue causing some players to be unable to receive Refuge Daily Quests.

Division of Wealth: The objective marker to "Deal with the Highjack" now correctly points to the right floor.

Recruitment Blues: The quest target will no longer disappear when the player gets close to Master Sergeant Gutsy at Camp McClintock.

Responder's Reborn: Skippy will no longer have his back to the player after teleporting during a scene in Responder Reborn.

Mountainside Bed & Breakfast: Fixed an issue where players could not start the Mountainside Bed & Breakfast quest appropriately.

Ounce of Prevention: Updated text to no longer incorrectly refer to multiple blood samples.

Pass the Buck: Fixed an issue that prevented Pass the Buck from starting.

Patrol Duty: The Penitentiary Guard can no longer be crippled by enemies.

Secrets Revealed: Fixed an issue where Vault 79 may become inaccessible after completing "Secrets Revealed".

Secrets Revealed: Radcliff now correctly refers to Digger's fate in player dialogue.

Steel Reign: Addressed a pathing issue with Paladin Rahmani during the quest "Out of the Blue".

Steel Dawn: Addressed an issue that could cause the optional weapons dialogue with Knight Shin to repeat after relog.

Steel Dawn: Addressed a dialogue condition issue with Scribe Valdez.

Tea Time: Fixed an issue where players could fail the event by not starting the boilers in time but receive no in-game message of failure.

UI

Icons: Fixed an issue causing Vendor, Shelter and Spooky Icons to not remain greyed out on inactive C.A.M.P.s

Map: Players with Teammates over level 1023 will now accurately see their Teammates level when displayed on the minimap.

WEAPONS

Ammo: Ultracite 2mm Ammo now correctly weighs the same as its non-Ultracite Variant.

Crusader Pistol: Adjusted the Reflex Sight to be in the correct spot.

Mods: Addressed an issue that could cause Magazine/Clip Capacity to not correctly reset after swapping mods.

Mods: Addressed an issue that caused weapons with multiple projectile mods to fill VATS crit meter twice.

Shotgun: Fixed an issue causing the Pump-Action Shotgun name to not dynamically change after applying the Enclave Skin.

Skins: The Fixer can no longer be traded, dropped, or sold with the Jack – O – Lantern Skin applied.

Weapons: Charged weapons will no longer lose charge when exiting sneak.

WORLD