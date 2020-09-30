Fallout 76 Update Rebalances One Wasteland Enemies, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Bethesda released a new Fallout 76 update this week just as it said it would to rebalance some enemy types and hotfix some problems that were affecting the game. The update released on Tuesday is a smaller one as far as the patch notes are concerned, at least when it’s compared to other updates the game’s gotten, but it makes some important changes. Now out across all available platforms, the update is less than 2GB in size regardless of what platform you’re on.

If you’ve been keeping up with your Inside the Vault posts from Bethesda, you’ll have already known about the update planned for this week. A main focus of the update was to balance some of the enemies obstructing players from reaching level 50 following the One Wasteland update, though specifics weren’t given in the patch notes on which enemies were adjusted.

Bethesda acknowledged in last week’s Inside the Vault post that the game’s mid-level creatures were a bit too tough after the One Wasteland update released. This latest update should take care of that.

“We agree that the mid-game has become a bit tougher, and so we’re performing a balance pass on many mid-level creatures to help smooth out difficulty jumps in combat for these players,” Bethesda said. “Not every creature needs adjustments. However, some will have their health, damage, or resistances tweaked, while others will receive tuning in two or all three of those areas.”

The patch notes for this week’s update can be found below:

We're releasing a new #Fallout76 hotfix today with One Wasteland tuning and a few bug fixes. Read the notes here: https://t.co/m9vsXrqElC pic.twitter.com/kmQIdDTx1Q — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) September 29, 2020

ONE WASTELAND

Creature Balance: Based on community feedback, we’ve implemented some balance tuning adjustments for a variety of mid-level creatures to help smooth out the difficulty curve on the path to reaching character level 50.

For additional details and our reasoning behind these changes, please read our most recent Inside the Vault article on Fallout.com.

BUG FIXES

Combat PvP: Fixed an issue that could allow players to bypass the rules of PVP to kill neutral players.

Items Weight Bench: The +2 Strength bonus offered by the Weight Bench no longer stacks repeatedly, and subsequent uses of the Weight Bench correctly refresh the buff’s duration. The Weight Bench has now been re-enabled, and you can once again use it to pump some iron.

User Interface Scoreboard: Implemented additional preview images for the Armor Ace Bundle, which can be viewed by selecting Rank 100 on the Armor Ace Scoreboard.



Fallout 76’s latest update is now available across all platforms.