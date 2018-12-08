‘Fallout 76’ Update Schedule Changes, Console Patch Delayed

The schedule for Fallout 76’s updates has changed slightly with the December 11th update now coming two days later for console players.

Patch dates were outlined in the schedule with the most recent update coming on December 4th and the one after that planned for December 11th, but Bethesda confirmed on Twitter that the console update is now targeted for December 13th instead for console players. PC players will still get the update on Tuesday as planned with Bethesda saying the delay was implemented as way to make sure everything runs smoothly on consoles since those platforms can’t be hotfixed quite as easily as the PC can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

⚠️We are adjusting our patch schedule for next week’s Fallout 76 update. The update will roll out for PC players on Tuesday and console players on Thursday. This is to allow further testing on consoles, where we can’t hotfix unintended issues as quickly as we can on PC. — Fallout (@Fallout) December 7, 2018

Bethesda’s update planned for December 11th has several changes planned for it, some of those being more noticeable changes compared to the smaller bug-fixing updates released already. A “Bulldozer” feature and the opportunity to respec points to different S.P.E.C.I.A.L. categories once players climb to level 50 were some of the features planned in the update that Bethesda’s “Inside the Vault” post said was still on track prior to the announcement of the slight delay for the console update.

“We’re still on track to release the features and improvements we discussed in last week’s article, including new settings for PC players, C.A.M.P. improvements, and the ability to respec your SPECIAL points after level 50,” Bethesda said about the next update. “This update will also include a new C.A.M.P. feature we’ve been referring to as ‘Bulldozing’. Any actual bulldozers that once existed in Appalachia have long since become useless hunks of metal. However, you can still use this feature to clear out rocks, small trees, and other debris to help make building objects easier than ever. This will happen automatically as you build on top of, or very near, these obstructions. We hope this patch will help your C.A.M.P.s feel more like home.”

This next update will follow the last that increased the size limits for players’ Stashes and allowed them to store more loot, some of which was high-value loot that came from bosses since the update also fixed the item drops from fighting boss enemies.

Fallout 76’s next update is scheduled to release on Tuesday for PC players and on Thursday for those on consoles.