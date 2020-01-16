Fallout 76 Is Shutting Down Vault 94

Bethesda announced on Thursday that it’s planning on shutting down Fallout 76’s Vault 94, the first Vault that brought players the developer’s vision of high-level Vault Raids. That feature was added in August 2018 when Bethesda opened the doors to Vault 94 wherein players were said to expect “some of the most challenging experiences” in the game. Fast-forward to this week and Bethesda said the Vault’s doors will be sealed after it was determined that the first Vault Raid wasn’t delivering the quality experience Bethesda had hoped for.

News of the Vault’s closure was shared in Thursday’s Inside the Vault post where Bethesda announced its plans to shut down this Vault Raid. The studio explained its reasoning and said it’s been monitoring feedback and has come to the conclusion that the Vault must be closed.

“Last year, we were excited to open the door to Vault 94 and bring you repeatable high-level content in the form of Vault Raids,” Bethesda said. “Through community feedback we’ve received and our own monitoring since that time, we’ve decided that Vault 94 and its Missions are not delivering the quality of experience that we had hoped to provide. As a result, we are currently planning to shut down Vault 94 alongside the release of the Wastelanders update.”

If you’re a Fallout 76 player who hasn’t completed the Vault 94 Raid yet or hasn’t gotten everything out of it that you’d like to, you have a while to do so since it won’t be shut down until the Wastelanders update releases. We still don’t know when that massive expansion is supposed to drop, but it’s “still a little ways off,” according to the developers.

For those who don’t imagine they’ll obtain all of the Vault’s rewards before its doors shut, you’ll have a chance to get those another way even without a Vault Raid.

“When the Vault is disabled, we are planning to make all of its rewards, including the exclusive Power Armor sets and Vault Steel, achievable through other means,” Bethesda continued. “We don’t have information to share on how and where you will be able to earn those rewards right now. Be sure to keep an eye out for those details when Wastelanders arrives.”

Bethesda closed by saying it’s still committed to bringing “more high-level experiences to the game in future updates.” It wasn’t specified whether those would be new iterations of Vault Raids or something different, but expect to har more on that later.