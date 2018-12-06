New ‘Fallout 76’ Glowing Radioactive Edition Bobbleheads Now Available

The latest collectibles introduced in Gaming Heads’ Fallout line is pretty rad if we say so ourselves (we’ve got radiation jokes, love us). The latest line shows our beloved Vault Boy in various poses from the game only this time he’s not in his traditional blue and yellow, instead a glowing green!

Gaming Heads is a collectibles company that ranges from fun items like this, to full-scale stunning replicas. They know what they are doing when it comes to ramping up that collection, and their latest bobbleheads are no exception.

The studio jokingly added in-line with the game’s lore, “Introducing the commemorative bobblehead toy from Vault-Tec. By using a bobblehead, you agree to exempt Vault-Tec from all responsibility, warranted or otherwise, for any side-effect or usage, intended or otherwise, of this product. All points are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged, so plan accordingly. Failure for this bobblehead to improve your performance is almost certainly your fault, and cannot be held against Vault-Tec or its subsidiaries.”

Fandom aside, the new line offers the below attributes seen in the game with only 500 sets available worldwide:

STRENGTH:

What makes you S.P.E.C.I.A.L.? Raw physical strength. A high Strength is good for physical characters.

PERCEPTION:

What makes you S.P.E.C.I.A.L.? The ability to see, hear, taste and notice unusual things. A high Perception is important for a sharpshooter.

ENDURANCE:

What makes you S.P.E.C.I.A.L.? Endurance is a measurement of your overall fitness ability, influencing total health, tastes in food, and how many Actions Points drain by sprinting. It can also have an impact on your resiliency against radiation and physical damage

LOCK PICK:

The skill of opening locks without the proper key. The use of lockpicks or electronic lockpicks will greatly enhance this skill.

MELEE WEAPONS

The Melee Weapons skill determines your effectiveness with melee weapons, from the simple lead pipe all the way up to the high-tech super sledge.

ENERGY WEAPONS:

The Energy Weapons skill determines your effectiveness with weapons such as the laser pistol, laser rifle, plasma rifle and plasma pistol.

REPAIR:

The repair perk is the practical application of the Science skill for fixing broken equipment, machinery and electronics.

Coming in at 5 inches tall, they bring the Vault Boy to your shelf in all of its radioactive glory without the radioactive mess. Interesting in scooping yourself up a set? They are available right here for $79.99!

