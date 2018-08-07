Fallout 76 Won’t Be On Steam

We recently reported some pretty solid information revealed by Bethesda regarding their upcoming online title Fallout 76, including how the entire game will be available at beta. Even better? Any progress made during the testing period will be carried over when the game releases later this year, making all of that hard work worth it and will help come launch day. What was a bit surprising however is the accessibility of the game. Bethesda confirmed that the upcoming title will not be available via Steam this time around.

According to the beta FAQ page, “the B.E.T.A. [that’s a Fallout-style acronym for Break it Early Test Application] and the game will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net only).” Players noticed this a few weeks ago when they noted that the purchase page for the PC version of the game didn’t bear any mention to Valve’s online game client. Now we have the official confirmation, which is good to know for those that are looking to take to the Wasteland on the PC platform versus the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bethesda.net website is also how PC players can gain access to the beta by pre-ordering the game, so if that’s something you’re interested in – that’s where you need to go. With all of the hooplah about the game since Bethesda is taking their iconic RPG series into a new frontier with online play, many long-time fans are interested in checking out the game before launch to see how this new format will work. Though beta tests are absolutely nothing new for games, when a company takes a beloved franchise and flips it on its head, that testing period becomes vital when satiating fan curiousities and sating worries.

Interested in learning even more about Fallout 76 before it launches? We compiled an entire list of everything we know while also dispelling a few of the rumors out there regarding its online play experience. You can check that out right here to brush up on the upcoming game.

As for the beta itself, we still don’t have a release date other than sometime in October. The game itself releases on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.