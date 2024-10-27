Huge Fallout Sale Saves You Over $130 on 7 Games

If you’ve been looking to own essentially every Fallout game that has ever been made, then an ongoing sale tied to the franchise is perfect for you. Despite a series that dates back to the 1990s, most Fallout games are still readily available to play on PC. As such, if you ever wanted to do a playthrough of the full franchise, this feat would be pretty easily achievable. Luckily, those looking to do just that might want to consider an offer that won’t last much longer.

Over on Steam, a sale for the “Fallout Franchise Bundle” is currently ongoing. The deal includes every Fallout game that is available on Steam. This includes not only the original Fallout but also the most recent entry in the series, Fallout 76. Additionally, all DLC packs and expansions for games that feature add-on content are also part of this collection. Normally, all of these Fallout games together on Steam would retail for nearly $185 in total. Instead, this bundle is going for only $52, which saves you over $130, or 72%.

It’s worth stressing that this Fallout Franchise Bundle deal won’t be lasting much longer. At the time of this writing, the sale is going to be live for a little under 48-hours. And if you’d prefer not to buy all of these Fallout games as a single package, there are individual deals for various titles as well that are part of the “Fallout Day 2024” sale.

You can get a look at every Fallout game and the accompanying DLC that is included in this limited-time sale below:

Fallout 76

– Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America. Explore a vast wasteland in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story.

Owners Receive:

Fallout 76: Skyline Valley Deluxe Edition

Fallout 4

– As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.

Owners Receive:

Fallout 4 GOTY

Automatron DLC

Wasteland Workshop DLC

Far Harbor DLC

Contraptions DLC

Vault Workshop DLC

NukaWorld DLC

Fallout 4 Season Pass

Fallout: New Vegas

– As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas

Owners Receive:

Fallout: New Vegas

Couriers Stash DLC

Dead Money DLC

Gun Runners Apparel DLC

Honest Hearts DLC

Lonesome Road DLC

Old World Blues DLC

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3

– Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault. Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world — radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America’s First Choice in Post Nuclear Simulation.

Owners Receive:

Fallout 3

Broken Steel DLC

Mothership Zeta DLC

Operation Anchorage DLC

Point Lookout DLC

The Pitt DLC

Fallout 2

– Fallout 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed game that took RPG’ing out of the dungeons and into a dynamic, apocalyptic retro-future.

Fallout 1

– You’ve just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire CRPG genre. The Fallout SPECIAL system allows drastically different types of characters, meaningful decisions and development that puts you in complete control.

Fallout Tactics

– Tactical Squad-Based Combat comes to the Fallout Universe!

You are the wretched refuse. You may be born from dirt, but we will forge you into steel. You will learn to bend; if not you, will you break. In these dark times, the Brotherhood – your Brotherhood – is all that stands between the rekindled flame of civilization and the howling, radiated wasteland.