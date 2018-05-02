Fallout Meets BioShock With Upcoming Insomnia: The Ark

Though there are rumors that a new BioShock game is in the works, until we get actual confirmation – there are other titles coming out to help sooth those withdrawals a little bit. Namely one RPG experience coming soon called Insomnia: The Ark and after years of being stuck in development limbo, it’s finally preparing for launch.

The game, which has often times been compared to the likes of Fallout and BioShock, definitely has a lot of heart and that much is evident in the trailer seen above. I remember trying the game when it was in its very early alpha stages and being impressed with the concept, though at the time the mechanics were definitely rough. Luckily, that’s to be expected in pre-alpha and the game has seen incredibly progress since that point.

According to the team at Mono Studio:

Insomnia is a complex story-driven RPG that takes place on a colossal space metropolis brimming with the secrets of a long-gone civilization. Develop your character, explore lovingly handcrafted locations, interact with peculiar NPCs and factions, craft equipment and try to stay alive.

You awaken on Object 6 – a retro-futuristic space station set on a 400-year journey in search of a new home. Stricken with a rare psychological disease, you have to uncover macabre secrets and the truth behind humanity’s journey to the ghost-like Evacuation Point.

Search for valuable technology and resources in the confines of Object 6. Pay attention – INSOMNIA’s nuanced world can conceal unexpected quests from treacherous characters, as well as savage enemies and deadly hazards. Hunger, thirst, fatigue and hostile environments will be your main companions throughout this journey.

Insomnia features both close and ranged combat, as well as destroyable covers. Choose your gear wisely – every armor and weapon type in the game has its own tactical virtues and shortcomings.

Break free from character classes and unwanted grind with a flexible perk system combined with a huge amount of craftable items and equipment for an experience unique to every player.

Insomnia offers an intricate, non-linear storyline with ‘points of no return’. Navigate a system of thorny relations with characters and factions and make tough decisions that affect the game world. Each major problem can be solved using a variety of different (and sometimes unexpected) solutions.

Experience the game’s rich lore through retro-futuristic noir visuals with elements of dieselpunk. Witness man-made apocalyptic landscapes imbued with a dark noir jazz soundtrack and echoes of a decaying civilization.

Though a release date hasn’t been set at this time, we finally know that at very least it will be making its grand debut this year for 2018.