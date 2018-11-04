‘Fallout: Miami’ October Update Reveals Summer Looks, Scary Creatures, and New Music

There are so many amazing projects out there from passionate fans that we can’t help but to share the wealth with other ambitious fans! One of those projects takes Bethesda’s Wasteland to all new heights is that of Fallout Miami and now we’ve got a brand new video as well as a new October update from the team!

“Try as we might, we just couldn’t find a way to make everything about this month’s update spooky, there’s just something about the beach you can’t run away from,” boasts the team’s latest update.

Miami OST

“We’ve certainly done our best to curse this video with as much creepy content as possible, and what better way to kick it off than with a chilling ambient track. Rusty Oasis was composed by George M. and can be heard while exploring Meridian—Miami’s industrial zone, home to abandoned equipment and the husks of once-bustling plants and factories.”

Swimsuits, Because Why Not?

“If you’re feeling stretchy, you could try to tie this next bit of content to horror movies somehow—we’re talking about swimsuits!”

Fallout is known for a certain kind of aesthetic and that design is definitely felt in the below concept art. According to the team, “All of this colorful women’s beachwear comes courtesy of Adam Doyle While you might not find many characters strutting their stuff in 2077’s hottest swimsuits and bikinis, you’re bound to encounter some Ghouls still wearing the same things they were 200+ years ago, which the player will also be able to acquire and use. Just do yourself a favor and give it a good a wash first.”

Miami Speedboats!

It wouldn’t be Miami without speedboats! “Although they won’t really be functional in gameplay terms, boats like these are necessary for the identity of our mod. Not only are they a key part of the aesthetic, they also serve a worldbuilding purpose. The Cubanos use them to transport various goods and as a way to get to the mainland from their home in the Bayshore district of Miami Beach.The speedboat and its variants were made by Trey Ramm.”

Snapjaw

“This crocodilian monster can be found in Miami’s more overgrown areas and is considered to be the most dangerous predator in the Vacation Wasteland and the surrounding swamps. Locals tell stories about how they swallow children whole and drag brahmin away at night.

The Snapjaw is based on Hopper31’s Gatorclaws Revamped from the Fallout 4 Nexus, with mesh edits by Tyler Woods and new textures by Dpillari.

Fallout: Miami was going to use the Gatorclaws from Nuka World originally, something a lot of you have asked us about. Since we now have our own marshland apex predator, that’s no longer the case, and we’re really happy to finally show it to you guys.”

You can read even more about this incredible mod project over on its official website right here.