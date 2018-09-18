Fallout: New California Devs Ask for Player Input Regarding Character Design

With Fallout: New California, New York, Miami, and the incredible Fallout 4: New Vegas projects all sharing incredible updates it’s not hard to see why there is so much interest in seeing these ambitious mods and watching the creative teams flourish. These ambitious fan projects continue to make headway to completion and into the hands of gamers, but one project’s creative team is asking for some additional input.

For Fallout: New California, this project is ready to rock and roll this October, but that doesn’t mean that the hard work is over – far from it, in fact. The team is working hard on polishing off what’s done and wrapping up any loose ends. With milestone after milestone being achieved, the team did take to their Facebook team to ask for opinions based on some of the female character hair designs.

The post began, “We got this hair mesh from I believe it was Apachii back in the day, and either NoNoodles or maybe Jamilla rigged them for us. It’s been left unused the whole time. The Right is Jenn’s current hair that got a lot of grief in comments, the left is new.” From there, they asked those interested in this project to let them know which option they liked the most:

For those that may not be aware, Fallout: New California is an ambitious fan project (that has the personal blessing from Bethesda – even Pete Hines) that brings fans of the Wasteland into an all new radioactive and war-torn are: New California.

The project is also currently hiring!

With the male counterparts edited and ready to go, the team is really looking for a more involved female presence. “After all these years, only three more vital to release roles [are] needed,” said the creator:

⦁ Female NCR Troopers

⦁ Male Black Vulture

⦁ Female Vault Dwellers

⦁ Female Enclave Troops

⦁ Male Enclave Troops

⦁ Male Generic NCR

⦁ Misc box of voices

With the open beta right around the corner, the created added “So after FNCBETA200 releases, if an actor with a really good set up just randomly records those, I’ll consider adding the files to the next major update. It’s all yelling basically, so no room noise, no noise noise, no room mates moving around, dogs barking, and at minimum a good Blue Yetti (I kinda hate those and prefer XLR mics such as a Blue Bird or Spark, Cad e500, Lewett 550 – all mics used on FNC.)”

So if you’re interested in sending over some files, check out the full project’s website here to find out how you could potentially be a part of a Fallout project that has thousands of fans excited! You can also check out our Fallout Community Hub for all things news and entertainment from the Wasteland!

