Fallout: New California Now Hiring, Voice Actor Update

Fallout: New California is almost ready to roll out for all but that doesn’t mean work on this ambitious fan project is over. Far from it in fact.

For those that may not be aware, Fallout: New California is an ambitious fan project (that has the personal blessing from Bethesda – even Pete Hines) that brings fans of the Wasteland into an all new radioactive and war-torn are: New California.

The team does an amazing job at keeping those interested in the loop with progress being made and their latest progress report is no different. With so much last-minute voice work on the cutting room floor, the creator took to the Facebook page to discuss a little bit more about the progress and what’s really needed for the project at this point.

With the male counterparts edited and ready to go, the team is really looking for a more involved female presence.

“After all these years, only three more vital to release roles [are] needed,” said the creator:

⦁ Female NCR Troopers

⦁ Male Black Vulture

⦁ Female Vault Dwellers

⦁ Female Enclave Troops

⦁ Male Enclave Troops

⦁ Male Generic NCR

⦁ Misc box of voices

With the open beta right around the corner, the created added “So after FNCBETA200 releases, if an actor with a really good set up just randomly records those, I’ll consider adding the files to the next major update. It’s all yelling basically, so no room noise, no noise noise, no room mates moving around, dogs barking, and at minimum a good Blue Yetti (I kinda hate those and prefer XLR mics such as a Blue Bird or Spark, Cad e500, Lewett 550 – all mics used on FNC.)”

So if you’re interested in sending over some files, check out the full project’s website here to find out how you could potentially be a part of a Fallout project that has thousands of fans excited! You can also check out our Fallout Community Hub for all things news and entertainment from the Wasteland!

Good luck, and happy hunting!

