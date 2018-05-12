Fallout: New California Team Has One Final Update Before Going Live

It’s almost here, Vault Dwellers! The prequel mod for Fallout: New Vegas that has been nine years in the making is almost ready for launch and the incredibly talented team of fans that brought this to life have one more teaser to share before they officially reveal the release date for this impassioned project!

Fallout: New California officially went into beta back in March but there were still a few tweaks and stress tests needing to be done to make sure that the experience is perfect. Now the creative team has given some awesome news concerning the project and that is that the first half of the mod is officially complete! Other than final voice work and a few casual bug fixes, it’s ready to go! They also reported that an official reveal trailer for when it goes live is also being recorded this weekend. That’s 9 years worth of hype finally coming to a head!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update giving the good word was also accompanied by a thrilling picture of the Vault itself with a special tribute to the team:

It’s been a long time coming but the success seen so far is much deserved! Bethesda even agrees as they have already given the green light for the impassioned project to continue and see fruition.

You can check out the teaser for yourself in the video at the top of the article made using various snippets of gameplay from this project, as well a a closer look at a newly designed character for the game. But what makes New California a New Vegas prequel mod? New Vegas is set within the same area of the beloved installment from Obisidian, but now includes more outposts, more story elements, and new characters. An extension and a new experience all at the same time!

We don’t have a release date yet, but it’s literally right around the corner. Er, desert. You know what we mean.

We’ll keep you posted on when it goes live because this is definitely something we’re excited about! The team also shared a few more videos, if you’re curious, so make sure to mosey on over to their site here to check those out!