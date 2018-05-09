Fallout: New Vegas Mod Takes Being the Executioner to a Whole New Level

If you fancy a little dismemberment with your cheerios in the morning, well you’re in luck because we’ve got just the thing for you. Clearly we’re big fans of the modding community here and we’re always on the lookout for different things to liven up our play experience. Though the latest discovery certainly does something, we’re not sure “liven up” would be the right choice of words.

Enter the Fallout: New Vegas Dismemberment mod, the mod that lets you be the executioner you’ve always wanted to be while makin’ it rain disembodied limbs all over the Mojave Wasteland.

Though the act of brutality itself in the Fallout series is nothing new, this is much more than simply hacking away at a Raider’s corpse. Nope, this mode lets you forcibly separate an enemy’s limbs from their body … while they’re still alive. If we could put emojiis in articles, you would see a shocked one right here. Just use your imagination, it’s there.

“This mod allows you to shoot the arms or legs off of a living creature of human character, while they are alive. If you damage a limb enough beyond crippling, it will either sever or explode depending on the damage you are dealing,” said the mod’s creator alongside a GIF of a hacked away enemy crawling pitifully with a missing leg.

They also added:

If a leg is dismembered, the NPC will crawl on the ground.

If the left arm is dismembered, NPCs will be restricted to singe-handed weapons (pistols, knives)

If the right arm is dismembered, NPCs will flee combat.

It’s kind of gross, it’s kind of cool, and it’s kind of something we will definitely be playing a little more of … you know, for science reasons. If you’re interested in checking out the Fallout: New Vegas Dismemberment mod, you can download it right here from Nexus Mods. There are also instructions for what you’ll need for it to work properly and how to install.

For more about Fallout: New Vegas itself from Obsidian Entertainment:

“Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas It’s the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead…and that’s before things really get ugly. It’s a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It’s a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way.



As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon drenched Vegas Strip, you’ll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare “winner takes all” and crown yourself the King of New Vegas.”