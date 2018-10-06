‘Fallout: New Vegas’ Mod Brings ‘Mass Effect’s’ Liara Into the Wasteland

With N7 day, a popular celebration for the Mass Effect community, coming up next month and Bethesda’s Fallout 76 following suit we thought it be the perfect chance to spread that alien love to the Wasteland and combine two of our favourite franchises! With the help of this incredible Liara T’soni mod, we can do just that!

This Fallout: New Vegas mod by DeviantArt user ‘Isquall’ brings Mass Effect’s Liara T’soni, everybody’s favourite blueberry Asari, into the Mojave Desert. This is the same user that gave us the Miranda Lawson mod for New Vegas that we shared earlier as well!

“This mod allows you to play as charming Asari named Liara T’Soni from Mass Effect Universe! She has her own head model, face animation, body model based on Type 6 body replacer and several armors. Start a new game, choose Female – Liara T’Soni, DONT CHANGE SKIN TONE and you ready to play. New Game is NOT REQUIRED, but console commands (Such as “Showracemenu”) won’t do any good for your character stats.”

Though the user promises to add even more armors in the future, here’s what’s available now for the “Asari Project” mod:

1. Liara Shadow Broker Oufit

2. Liara Shadow Broker Oufit Alternative (Collectors Edition)

3. Liara Battle Dress (Alternative Appereance Pack)

4. Liara Aliance Armor (DLC “From Ashes”)

6. Liara Aliance Armor Alternative (DLC “From Ashes”)

7. Rebecca Chambers Outfit adapted for Liara (Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition)

8. Combat Uniform by Izumiko adapted for Liara (Urban, Digital, Woodland Camouflage)

9. Camouflage Sleepwear by Izumiko adapted for Liara (Urban, Digital, Woodland Camouflage)

10. Asari Adept Outfit BRW (Black Base + Red ChestSpine + White Stripes)

11. Asari Adept Outfit GBN (Green Base + Black ChestSpine + No Stripes)

As far as other armors go, this is what the creator had to say “You can use any other armors, from other mods or default game, its doesnt matter. But they wont work properly. You may encounter neck seam issues, texture color difference, “no normal map effect”. So any other armors must be adapted manually for Liara. Thats because of the different settings for her body and different texture path for bodyhands normal maps.”

Interested in scooping up this mod for yourself? You can check out the user’s DeviantArt right here to learn more!

