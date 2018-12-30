Fallout And Why The Series Needs to Come to Nintendo Switch

When the Nintendo Switch was first announced, the folks over at Nintendo promised that their library would be bigger than ever before, with more third party support than the company has ever seen in the past. After many felt the burn of the Wii U’s failure, the skepticism was absolutely understandable. Luckily, we were all proven wrong and the hybrid console has once again put Nintendo back into the game of heavy hitters like they’ve been in the past. You know what that means? More games!

When Bethesda first announced Skyrim for the hybrid console Nintendo Switch, I’ll admit – I rolled my eyes a bit. Not because Skyrim isn’t a fantastic game (it is absolutely one of my favourites), it’s beautiful, but because it seemed like Bethesda was fixated on this title versus taking that next step. As more and more information was released about the port – I became intrigued, eventually excited. Traveling a lot makes it difficult to lug around platforms (which I still do anyway) and my gaming PC is not a laptop, so that set up is out of the question. Finally after the positive reviews for the port kept coming in, I caved and I couldn’t be happier that I did.

That being said, seeing how stunning Skryim performed on the handheld had a severe downside: I am now absolutely desperate for Fallout to make the jump. I travel a lot for work and being able to take my favourite titles with me is a pretty big deal. I can’t even begin to express the amount of hours I’ve tanked into playing Fallout 4 as both a female and a male Sole Survivor. From the incredibly open world, to that dang plot twist – it was an incredible journey and one that I find myself re-visiting even still.

But is just me enjoying a title enough for me to beg for a Switch port? Well no, but hear me out. Skyrim on the Switch did really well. DOOM on the Switch did really well. Wolfenstein 2 on the Switch looks beyond sweet so if the latest in the Fallout franchise were to follow suit, what’s to say some of the older games wouldn’t be next up to join that growing library? To play the older games in the series would be … wow, amazing. To play with random Amiibo support would be even better. Who needs mods when you can just hook up the Samus Amiibo for a Metroid surprise.

Bethesda’s Pete Hines has said in the past that the company’s relationship with Nintendo is far from over. This is the juicy part, y’all. “We’re obviously excited about these two games, but it’s not as if we’re going to just do these two games and that’s it. We want this to be the start of a relationship that we build with Nintendo and Nintendo fans.”

Basically, bottom line – I NEED FALLOUT 4 ON MY SWITCH, PLEASE.

There are plenty of past Bethesda hits that would find a great home on the Nintendo Switch. Fallout 3, New Vegas, Fallout 4, and past Elder Scrolls games we would welcome with open arms and open wallets. Do you hear me, Bethesda?! I’m waiting to give you my money!

