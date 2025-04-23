Fallout Players Are Buying Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered in Hopes of More Remasters

After months of speculation, hype, and general anticipation, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered shadow-dropped on April 22, 2025. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC, and is playable today for anyone with Xbox Game Pass. Those without Game Pass will need to pay $50 to add it to their digital collection. However, it isn’t just Skyrim and Elder Scrolls fans who are celebrating – Fallout buffs are buying the game to prove to Bethesda that Remaster interest is high and would be beneficial for the publisher’s other franchises.

Remasters have become an important part of the modern-day game industry in recent years. From stunning remakes like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to lesser-known facelifts on titles like Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players have been celebrating updates to favorite titles. The remasters and remakes don’t just give classics a visual facelift; they save iconic installments of beloved series from becoming obsolete due to console degradation, game scarcity, and optimization issues.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was originally released twenty years ago, in 2005. While that likely doesn’t feel like a long time for those who’ve been playing since the ’00s, the age of the title and incompatibility with modern consoles have made playing it in 2025 a challenge. The remaster is the perfect solution to keep Oblivion in the hands of gamers, and Fallout fans want a similar treatment.

Fallout Fans Are Buying Oblivion Even if They Have Game Pass

I have #GamePass and still bought this because I really REALLY want #Fallout3 and #NewVegas remastered next. — Kissler (@Kissler) April 22, 2025

In a post shared on the Bethesda Game Studios social media account, the development team shared a heartfelt thank you to the playerbase following the release of Oblivion Remastered, thanking everyone for their dedicated interest and the opportunity to update the title. In the comments, players were quick to respond, but not about Oblivion.

One fan has commented, “I have #GamePass and still bought this because I really REALLY want #Fallout3 and #NewVegas remastered next.” Another responded, “Can’t blame you, this Oblivion remaster is unbelievable. Something tells me that virtuos will remaster New Vegas next.”

Another player threw a shoutout below, adding, “PLEASE DO FALLOUT 3 NEXT TY LOVE U.”

Fallout 3 is Three Years Away From Its 20th Birthday

Fallout 3 is getting up there in age, having originally released in the fall of 2008 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. New Vegas isn’t too far behind it, with an original release date of 2010. Dated graphics, poor aging, and console limitations have started to impact fans who still love the games, making them an excellent option for Bethesda’s next remaster.

While leaks and rumors have started to circulate about a possible remake of Fallout 3, there have been no confirmed updates or announcements from Bethesda. There has been no information or speculation at all about New Vegas, despite the interest being shown by gamers on social media.

However, Fallout fans see the release of Oblivion Remastered as a beacon of hope, and have decided to pour their own money into the shadow-dropped title to show support, and hopefully encourage the Publisher to look at other beloved titles that could use a similar update. While it isn’t clear whether this will have an impact on future projects or not, it shows a true level of dedication from the player base.

While Fallout gamers wait for news on possible projects, they can dive into Oblivion Remastered and take a look at what systems, overhauls, and visual improvements could be made to other Bethesda titles in the future. Fan reception has been positive so far, and the nostalgic journey through such a well-loved RPG is sure to be a fantastic experience.