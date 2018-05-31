Fallout: Remembering Vault 77, Comic Inside

We are all hyped up on the epic first reveal of Fallout 76, the next step in the Fallout franchise. The teaser trailer came after an entire day of teasing from the team over at Bethesda, and the trailer was definitely different than previous reveals. Taking a break from speculation and rumors about what the latest game will actually bring to the series, Bethesda’s Pete Hines shared a small comic that remembered another vault, Vault 77.

“You’ve got to remember, though. The Vaults were never meant to save anyone,” says the comic that Hines shared really showing the severity and desperation that the backstory of these games offers. It’s a kill or be killed world out there, one stripped of all luxuries and comforts.

The comic is nothing new, in fact it was published back when Fallout 3 first released. But given the big news and the 76-centric focus, now’s a good time as any to share this comic with anyone that has maybe not seen it, or for those like me that just want a reason to read it again! According to Hines himself:

“Anyway, when we were working on Fallout 3 I pitched the idea of reaching out to Tycho and Gabe about doing a comic set in the Fallout universe. But unlike some of the other ones they had done around games to that point, we didn’t want to give them any particular requirements. We didn’t want them to create something that was overtly promotional. Mostly, we wanted to see what would happen if Penny Arcade did Fallout. I remember Tycho being pleasantly surprised at that notion.

The results – which we first published in the summer of 2008 – were pretty hilarious. Their concept was both simple and brilliant: We’re gonna tell the story of one of the famous experimental Vaults from the Fallout universe – the now-legendary Vault 77 – in the Penny Arcade style. It went as well as I could have hoped. I still have a signed poster (see image below) hanging prominently in my office over my desk, and a framed print of the first strip on a shelf as well.”

For the full comic, in case the above image is difficult to read and even more panels, you can check out the full post from the Bethesda exec right here! For more about Fallout 76, check out our latest coverage to see what inside sources are saying about the new game!