Fallout Shelter Coming to Tesla Cars

Many gamers know Fallout Shelter as the delightful free-to-play base-building title from Bethesda. While the game did originally arrive in 2015 for mobile devices, it eventually made its way to consoles and PC later on. Fans seem to enjoy the fun little adventure, but it looks like there is one more platform that it is being ported to. During the final round of discussions at this year’s E3, Geoff Keighley got together with Bethesda director Todd Howard and Tesla founder Elon Musk. Howard revealed that he’s a Tesla owner and we already know that Musk is a big fan of video games, so it seemed to be a match made in the wastelands.

It was disclosed during the discussion that Fallout Shelter is indeed coming to Tesla vehicles. No release date was mentioned alongside the announcement, but this is definitely not the first video game to be revealed for Teslas. Last August saw the arrival of some classic Atari games, and it was just recently announced that Cuphead was making its way to select Tesla cars.

As it is with all games that can be played through the vehicles’ touchscreen, the car must be parked. That actually brings up another game that Musk showed off during the talk. Android racing title Beach Buggy Racing 2 will also be coming Teslas, and drivers will be able to use the vehicle’s steering wheel to control the in-game cars. One can only hope this leads to the likes of the Forza series coming to Teslas down the road.

Fallout Shelter puts you in control of a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec. Build the perfect Vault, keep your Dwellers happy, and protect them from the dangers of the Wasteland.

BUILD THE PERFECT VAULT

Create a brighter future…underground! Select from a variety of modern-day rooms to turn an excavation beneath 2,000 feet of bedrock into the very picture of Vault Life.

OVERSEE A THRIVING COMMUNITY

Get to know your Dwellers and lead them to happiness. Find their ideal jobs and watch them flourish. Provide them with outfits, weapons, and training to improve their abilities.

CUSTOMIZE

Turn worthless junk into useful items with Crafting! Customize the look of any dweller in the Barbershop.

PROSPER

A well-run Vault requires a variety of Dwellers with a mix of skills. Build a Radio Room to attract new Dwellers. Or, take an active role in their personal lives; play matchmaker and watch the sparks fly!

EXPLORE THE WASTELAND

Send Dwellers above ground to explore the blasted surface left behind and seek adventure, handy survival loot, or unspeakable death. Find new armor and weapons, gain experience, and earn Caps. But don’t let them die!

PROTECT YOUR VAULT

From time to time, idyllic Vault life may be disrupted by the dangers of post-nuclear life. Prepare your Dwellers to protect against threats from the outside…and within.

