Fallout Shelter: The Board Game Announced

Bethesda’s Fallout games are some of the most popular games on consoles, but they also managed to take that Fallout magic and create a hit mobile title as well in Fallout Shelter. Now Fantasy Flight Games is taking the popular spinoff and spinning it into a new tabletop game, fittingly titled Fallout Shelter: The Board Game. The new title will allow two to four players to play as officers of their very own Vault, where they will need to assign tasks to Dwellers, manage the Vault’s resources, and keep your Dwellers safe from threats, and the one who can keep their occupants the happiest will be front in line when it comes to time to elect the new Overseer.

That’s because in Fallout Shelter: The Board Game your Vault’s Overseer is dead, and it’s up to you to fill the void. You’ll start the game with two Dwellers, each represented by a Pip-Boy bobblehead, and you can amass up to seven. Each turn you’ll decide how they spend their time, which can include relaxing to increase happiness, spending time together to produce more Dwellers, and doing things like managing the gardens, power plants, and water treatment facilities to harvest food, energy, and water, all needed to expand your Vault.

Your Dwellers can also spend time training to earn a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stat, whether that means training in the Athletics Room, studying in the Classroom, or socializing in the Lounge. This allows that Dweller to get double the rewards next time they search the Vault for resources or happiness in an activity that they are trained in, so you’ll want to try and maximize your crew with several trained skills.

Each player will be able to construct their own level of the Vault as they see fit, and the better your Vault, the more likely your chances to become the new Overseer. You can build things like a Nuclear Power Reactor, a Game Room, and more, though once you hit the sixth room on a given level the game will end after that round is done.

Now, while the players are trying to compete for the top spot, you will also have to work together to protect the Vault from threats. Whether it’s things like fires, power outages, or an enemy from the outside, you’ll need to spend resources to deal with the issue, and your Dwellers will have to confront those enemies head-on to keep the rest of the Vault safe. You can also send your Dwellers out into the Wasteland to bring back weapons, clothes, a Stimpak, and even a Golden Retriever.

You can get an idea of what the game has in store for you in the images above, and fans can play the game for themselves when Fallout Shelter: The Board Game hits stores in the first quarter of 2020.

Are you excited for Fallout Shelter: The Board Game? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Tabletop!