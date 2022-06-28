Fallout TV Series Casts Twin Peaks Star Kyle MacLachlan and More

The Fallout TV series for Amazon is expanding its cast with the likes of legends like Twin Peaks actor Kyle MacLachlan. It was announced back in 2020 that Amazon would be developing a TV series based on the beloved Bethesda RPG series, but details have been rather scarce about what the show would actually center around. Given the games don't follow a continuous story and are more of an anthology series, it gives the series a lot of room to explore new locations, characters, and stories within that world and not impact the overall canon if it wants to be in the same timeline. Whether it will choose to do that or not remains to be seen, but we're getting closer and closer to finding out new details as the show cements its cast.

As reported by Deadline, Fallout has added Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan, Father Stu actor Aaron Moten, and a newer actor by the name of Xelia Mendes-Jones who will star in the second season of Wheel of Time and 2022's Havoc with Tom Hardy and Timothy Olyphant. As of right now, no details have been revealed regarding their roles, but they will be series regulars and join the likes of Walton Goggins (who is rumored to be playing a ghoul) and Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell. The series has no release date at the moment, but with casting gaining such momentum, it seems likely the show will begin shooting sooner rather than later.

This story is developing...