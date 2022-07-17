Fallout TV Show Set Images Tease Major Fallout 3 Callback

Amazon's upcoming TV series based on the Fallout video game franchise seems like it will feature a notable callback tied to Fallout 3. At this point in time, Amazon and Bethesda have remained pretty quiet about what Fallout will have in store, which has led fans to wonder which game the show will most predominantly be based on. With filming now preparing to start, though, it seems more likely that Amazon is pulling from Fallout 3 as a major source of inspiration.

Within recent days, the first images from the set of Fallout have started to hit the internet. At this point, there isn't a whole lot to make out, but the set in question that has been shown is that of a Super Duper Mart. For those unaware, Super Duper Mart is a grocery store chain that first made its appearance in Bethesda's Fallout 3. It later made a return in Fallout 4, but it's worth noting that the version of the grocery chain that has been shown in these images is modeled more after the iteration that is seen in Fallout 3.

I assume first look at a set for the Amazon series Fallout 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8CNtCenyUt — ☢️Fallout Films☀️ (@FilmsFallout) July 16, 2022

Based on this set alone, it seems very likely that Fallout 3 is being used as one of the primary sources of inspiration for the forthcoming show. Given that the TV series likely isn't based on any one game in particular, though, there's a good chance that we could see references and callbacks to many landmarks seen throughout the entire video game franchise. Time will only tell if this proves to be true, but with production now beginning, we should start to learn more in the coming weeks and months.

For now, Amazon's Fallout TV series doesn't have a launch window of any sort, but given that filming is now kicking off, an arrival at some point in 2023 could be feasible. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the future as we'll be sure to keep you in the loop with the series.

How do you feel about Fallout based on these new pictures from the set? And which Fallout game are you hoping to see as the biggest inspiration for the show?

