Fallout TV Series Set Photos Reveal Live Action Ghouls

Supposed set photos from the upcoming Fallout TV series have surfaced online and appear to give us a glance at what ghouls will look like. Fallout is one of the most beloved video game franchises out there thanks to its ability to immerse players in a post-apocalyptic wasteland while maintaining a strong sense of humor about the absurdity of its own world. Many have ruminated about the possibility of a Fallout TV series or film and after seeing the success of other video game adaptations, Amazon quickly moved to make it happen with The Dark Knight co-writer Jonathan Nolan helping lead the charge.

With all of that said, Fallout wrapped filming earlier this year and we still don't know much about it. We have an idea of some of the cast, but the rest of it is largely a mystery. Some supposed leaked set photos appear to give us a look at the set design for the series, something that's pretty important to Fallout since the aesthetic plays a huge role in the in how things work. We also got our first look at what ghouls will look like in the series and while the one in the photo appears to be either a rubber dummy/animatronic, possibly serving as someone in the background of a scene, it looks pretty authentic. One of the main characters of Fallout is expected to be a ghoul, so it's important for these gross looking humanoids to look detailed and resemble their counterparts from the game. As of right now, we're still waiting to see a trailer or officially released photo of the series, but hopefully, we'll get that later this summer.

New pics from the set of the Fallout TV series pic.twitter.com/tpndpwEytZ — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) May 5, 2023

With Summer Game Fest coming up, there's a chance we could get our first look at Fallout. Host Geoff Keighley has a relationship with the Nolan family and has included both Jonathan and Christopher in separate events in the past. We'll see if anything comes of it, but it seems like there's a chance.

