Fallout Players Will Enjoy ‘The Outer Worlds’ VATS-like Combat System

One aspect to Fallout’s combat that players loved was the VATS system and though that couldn’t quite fit into an online title like Fallout 76, it looks like Obsidian’s (Fallout: New Vegas) will continue on the slo-mo trend with their upcoming RPG The Outer Worlds.

“I don’t want anyone to either think our combat’s boring, but I also don’t want them to think there was too much rote combat in the game,” Co-Director Tim Cain said in a recent interview with the folks over at Game Informer. “I want them to come away thinking that combat was exciting, it was fun when it happened, it was a little scary — you could always die, there’s always a chance you could die—but that if you basically thought about it and were tactical, you could get through pretty much any encounter.”

In The Outer Worlds, the system is called the TTD, “Tactical Time Dilation,” and will aid those not particular fond of the FPS playstyle a chance to engage in combat comfortably without hindering the experience all together for all. This slow-motion style will be very familiar to those that are fans of not only Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas, but the core series from Bethesda as well.

Just like VATS, the combat awareness has particular mechanics including a draining reservoir and a timed experience once bullets start flying.

As for the game itself, The Outer Worlds is set to make its debut sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to Obsidian:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

Thoughts on the latest RPG on the way?