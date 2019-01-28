Fan Combines ‘Persona 5’ With ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’ To Maximum Effect

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is obviously a cool piece of animation, and it’s doing well at the box office, making nearly $170 million in the US and $340 million worldwide. So…imagine how much cooler it could be if it collided with Atlus’ cult-like Persona 5.

That’s exactly what an Internet artist by the name of Loco Nathan has done, as he’s managed to combine together the Spider-Verse universe with the art style of Persona 5 to maximum effect. Suddenly we have a favorite new phone wallpaper.

At first, Loco Nathan teased us with a quick image of just one of the characters- in this case, Noir Spider-Man, voiced in the film by Nicolas Cage. You can check out that teaser artwork in the tweet below:

Just a small little sneak peak at something ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) pic.twitter.com/5aqcsGs2Gz — Loco Nathan COMMISSIONS OPEN (@MadDawgNathan) January 23, 2019

He posted that back on the 22nd. But right before the weekend, he featured his finished work, with all the characters. These include Noir Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy, Peni Parker and Sp//dr, Spider-Ham, and, of course, Peter Parker alternate Spider-Man and Miles Morales’ Spider-Man. You can check out that finished work below.

“Alright, let’s do this one last time.”

Finally finished the Spider Thieves! Thank you guys so much for the support.#SpiderMan #Persona5 pic.twitter.com/WjClNbf3ZO — Loco Nathan COMMISSIONS OPEN (@MadDawgNathan) January 26, 2019

As you can see, Loco Nathan has opened this up for possible commissions, so those that are interested in this style of artwork may want to talk to him to see what he can do.

Thus far, these pieces of art are getting amazing feedback from fans:

Well, at the very least, we have the answer of what a Persona 5 game might look like when made with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse characters, yeah?

Congrats to Loco Nathan for his sweet little project. You can see more of his work here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. You can also grab Persona 5 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.

