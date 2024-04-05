Fan-Made Friday the 13th: Resurrected Is Getting a Release Date Soon

Friday the 13th: The Game's servers will be shutting down later this year after the game was delisted this past December, the multiplayer slasher game coming to an end after being plagued with legal issues since its 2017 release. Thanks to a fan-made modding project the passionate following behind the game won't have to lose it completely, as the game is (unofficially) being risen from the dead in Friday the 13th: Resurrected. Not only will F13: Resurrected allow the game to continue to be played on PC upon launch, the team behind the development also intends to make additional content, as was always intended by Gun Interactive.

The team behind the free-to-play, modded build F13: Resurrected have shared on X that a release date for the game will be announced on Monday, April 15. The team have also shared that F13: Resurrected will introduce exclusive content such as characters and skins recognizable to Friday the 13th franchise fans including from Jason X, the 2009 remake, and fan films.

The developer team behind Resurrected have also been answering questions ahead of time, including that players won't have to have previously owned Friday the 13th: The Game in order to play this build. As mentioned, the initial release will only be for PC but the team has also confirmed they're looking into options for console as well. Additional highlights from their responses include that they'll be hosting their own servers, there will be continuous patches post launch, and that all base game content is included, as well as content that didn't make it into the base game's release.

Farewell to Friday the 13th: The Game

Despite its passionate fanbase and support, Friday the 13th: The Game has been facing legal battles since launch due to disputes over the ownership of the iconic slasher franchise. Developer Gun Interactive had to halt the production of additional content for the game in 2019, ultimately pulling the plug on additional content for the game altogether in 2021. The game's last update came in July of last year, maxing out players' accounts in a farewell announcement to the community still loudly supporting the game and hoping for its future.

As for the publisher of Friday the 13th: The Game, Gun Media moved onto another slasher franchise with a 2023 release that is still going strong, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which recently reported a huge player increase. Gun Media is consistently patching the game, announcing an upcoming patch earlier today scheduled for April 16th that will address issues with the game's latest victim.

And while gamers may be worried about the future of this game due to the issues Friday the 13th experienced, Gun CEO and President recently assured in an interview with ComicBook, "I think the future's pretty bright for Texas. We've got a strong lineup of content that's going to be coming out that I think people are going to enjoy. We're speeding those things up, and we're going to be talking about those things more frequently. I think people are going to be excited for what we've got in store."

