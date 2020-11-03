Friday the 13th: The Game Getting One Final Update, Dedicated Servers Shutting Down

✖

Gun Media’s Friday the 13th: The Game is getting one final update this month, and with that update will come the closure of the game’s dedicated servers. The developer shared the latest on the future of the game – or rather the lack of a future – with its community in a post on the Friday the 13th: The Game forums to outline how this gradual end to the game’s support will work. You’ll still be able to play the game and will keep your unlocks and progression, but the dedicated servers and other features will no longer be available to players.

At an unannounced date this month, Friday the 13th: The Game will get one final patch across all available platforms that’ll revert the matchmaking system to the peer-to-peer servers. Players long campaigned for dedicates servers and has had access to them for a while now, but those will be going away soon in favor of the old system. You’ll still be able to play matches online via quick play and private matches, but how well those matches play out will be largely dependent on the connection to the player who’s hosting the match.

For outstanding issues in Friday the 13th: The Game that players have been reporting as bugs and other problems, the final update coming this month will hopefully resolve many of those. Gun Media’s Lead Community Developer said in the forums post that the team has been working on “fixes for a long list of player issues to include in that final patch” which will become known once the patch notes for the update are revealed.

As for those forums themselves where players often congregated to strategize, report bugs, and converse otherwise, the forums will be archived so that players can still reference them even if they can’t contribute anymore. The game itself will still be on sale, and the troubleshooting site used to resolve issues with the game will remain accessible like the forums for players to seek guidance from.

There is some good news for players who will be sticking around in Friday the 13th: The Game. Months ago when the Covid-19 pandemic began changing developers’ plans for content and releases, Gun Media enabled Double XP, CP, and Tape Drop Rates for all players. Those bonuses will stay on “indefinitely” for players to benefit from.

It was announced in 2018 that the game would receive no new content amid legal disputes regarding ownership of the Friday the 13th property.