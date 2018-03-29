Fanatical Hosting Huge Sale On Bethesda PC Games

Fanatical has become a pretty dependable site when it comes to offering PC games for dirt cheap – and this time, it’s flexing its muscles with a number of deals for Bethesda titles.

These include more currently favorites like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Prey and Doom, as well as a few classics you might have missed out on. The company didn’t note how long the sale would be going on for, so you might want to head over and see what bargains you can pick up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve recapped some of the best deals in the listing below, so take a look and add a few modern-day classics to your collection – especially Wolfenstein II. You shouldn’t miss that one.

Prey- $16.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- $19.19

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition- $38.39

Dishonored 2- $19.19

Doom- $14.39

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR- $50.99

Fallout 4- $14.39

Doom 3: BFG Edition- $4.99

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition- $9.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order- $9.59

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition- $7.59

Dishonored- $2.49

Fallout: New Vegas- $2.49

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition- $7.49

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $28.79

Hunted- $4.99

Dishonored: Definitive Edition- $9.59

The Evil Within 2- $28.79

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind- $19.49

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood- $9.59

Quake 4- $3.74

Fallout 3- $2.49

Fallout Classic Collection- $4.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim- $19.99

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition- $19.99

Fallout 4 VR- $55.19

Fallout 4: GOTY Edition- $59.99

Doom VFR- $27.59

The Evil Within- $19.99

Rage- $9.99

Doom Classic Complete- $14.99

In addition, the site should be putting several games on sale over the next few days, as it has listings for other Bethesda titles that have yet to get sale prices. These include Rage, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and the older Quake games, as well as a variety of DLC packs for various games, including Wolfenstein II and Fallout 3. Keep tabs on this page to see when these bargains are going live.

As far as what you should pick up, Fallout: New Vegas is pretty amazing for just $3; Prey is a steal at just under $20, as is Dishonored 2; Doom just can’t be beat, especially if you like visceral action; and this is a good time to hop on board the classic Wolfenstein games, in case The New Colossus served as your introduction to the series.

Happy shopping!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.