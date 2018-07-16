Fanatical’s Capcom PC Game Sale Features Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 For an Amazing Price, More

Online game site Fanatical has really offered some great deals of late, but this one is a home run as far as Capcom fans are concerned.

It’s debuted a new sale where a number of the publisher’s hits can be picked up for dirt cheap on PC. It looks to be going on all week long so you’ve got time to stock up on some old-school favorites along with newer releases, all of which can be redeemed through Steam.

Perhaps the most noteworthy deal in this batch is for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Released for PC shortly before Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite came out, this is a pixel perfect version of the classic game that came out a few years ago. Plus its roster is loaded with Marvel and Capcom superstars. It’s only $9 — and that’s a steal considering it usually sells for $30.

Other amazing bargains from this sale include Okami HD for just over $10; the Mega Man Legacy Collection games available for around $20 for both; classic games like Strider and Devil May Cry for just $5 each; and the killer favorite Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on the cheap!

Here are the other great bargains you can pick up in the sale this week!

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition- $27.49

Okami HD- $11.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection- $17.99

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition- $23.99

Resident Evil 4- $4.99

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition- $9.99

Dead Rising 3- $8.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $17.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2- $13.39

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection- $26.79

Resident Evil 6- $7.49

Dead Rising- $7.99

Resident Evil 0- $7.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection- $5.99

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition- $7.49

Resident Evil Revelations- $6.89

The Disney Afternoon Collection- $7.99

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara- $4.94

Resident Evil- $7.99

DuckTales Remastered- $4.94

Remember Me- $5.99

Dark Void- $1.99

Dark Void Zero- $1.49

Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition- $4.99

Bionic Commando Rearmed- $1.99

DmC: Devil May Cry- $7.49

Dead Rising 4 Season Pass- $11.99

Strider- $4.49

Dead Rising 2- $5.99

Flock- $.99

Dead Rising 2: Off the Record- $5.59

Resident Evil 5- $4.99

Ultra Street Fighter IV- $7.49

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Deluxe- $46.88

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Season Pass- $17.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite- $29.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Digital Deluxe Edition- $44.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass- $23.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition- $7.99

Hurry up and get these great deals while you can!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.