Fanatical Kicks Off Hourly Black Friday PC Game Deals, Including Injustice 2

Fanatical has been offering a number of great PC gaming deals since it relaunched from its previous BundleStars set-up, and Black Friday is no exception.

The company has introduced a new promotion where it will be announcing a new on-sale game for Black Friday every hour for the next 21 hours. The first three games in the deal have already gone live, and they’re expected to remain available through the weekend, though they could go quickly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deals can be found here, and what’s more, you can use the BLACKFRIDAY10 coupon code to save an additional ten percent off of the game prices – making them even better deals.

The three games that have been introduced thus far are pretty good deals. First up is Insurgency, which you can get for $.99 (before the use of the discount code), and the second is the Jackbox Party Pack 3, where you can snag Quiplash 2 and several other games for just under $9.

But the big one that just got introduced is Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition. The PC port of the hit fighting game just got introduced earlier this month, and now you can get the Ultimate Edition, which includes the season pass and other downloadable goodies, for $65.19. It’ll be even less, down to $54, with the use of the ten percent off coupon.

The codes are given out for redemption on Steam, so they should be fairly simple to add to your game library.

Keep a close eye on this page to see what else gets marked down over the next day or so. Who knows, you just might find a deal that’s right up your alley!