Fanatical Sale Offers Massive Discounts on Batman, Injustice 2, DC and More

If it’s cheap PC games you’re after, look no further than what Fanatical has on sale this week. We’re talking some serious mega-deals, like Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 on PC for just a ten spot.

In this week’s WB Games sale, you can score some reasonably cool discounts on a variety of PC/Steam games, including Batman games, Injustice 2, Lego titles and a whole lot more. What’s more, once you’re going through checkout, just use the code RED10 and you’ll get even more savings with an additional 10 percent off!

Check out the deals before (pre 10 percent discount) and hurry, because this sale isn’t going to last long!

Hitman 2 (pre-order)- $74.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition- $13.74

Mortal Kombat XL- $7.49

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2- $9.99

Lego Worlds- $10.19

Injustice: Gods Among Us Deluxe Edition- $4.99

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game- $13.59

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition- $9.99

Batman: Arkham VR (VR headset required)- $6.79

F.E.A.R. Bundle- $4.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Bundle- $4.99

Mad Max- $4.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes- $4.99

Batman: ARkham Knight Premium Edition- $9.99

Lego The Incredibles- $29.99

Lego Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition- $7.49

Batman: Arkham Knight Bundle- $13.59

Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4- $4.99

Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7- $4.99

Lego Jurassic World Complete Pack- $5.99

Lego Batman- $4.99

Bastion- $3.74

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $35.99

Lego DC Supervillains (pre-order)- $41.24

Batman: Arkham Knight- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition- $4.99

Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition- $4.99

Scribblenauts Unlimited- $4.99

Lego Jurassic World- $4.99

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure- $4.99

Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition- $4.99

Batman: Arkham Origins- $4.99

Lego Batman Trilogy Pack- $12.49

The Lego Movie Videogame- $4.99

Gauntlet- $4.99

As far as what we could possibly recommend from this sale…boy, where do we begin? Right off the bat, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 with all of its downloadable content for less than $15 is ridiculous. For that matter, Lego The Incredibles is also pretty good; and you can score some other games for $5 a pop.

Now on to the more serious stuff. Injustice 2 is an amazing fighting game that’s well worth your time, but the Mortal Kombat titles are fun as well; Mad Max and Gauntlet are unbeatable favorites for just $5 each; and, of course, the Batman games. Just because.

Happy shopping and don’t forget the RED10 discount code!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.