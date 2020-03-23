Fans Are Loving NASCAR’s Switch to Esports

Today, the inaugural race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational took place, with professional driver Denny Hamlin taking the top spot. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people around the world to practice social distancing, NASCAR has switched to an esports format in order to give fans new content to enjoy over the coming weeks. Across social media, viewers really seemed to embrace the shift in format, and a lot of people were surprised by how closely the iRacing event stacked up to the real thing. While it’s clear that many enjoyed the broadcast, it will be interesting to see if viewers continue to tune in for subsequent races.

What do you think about NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational? Did you follow the broadcast on Fox Sports 1? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to find out what viewers thought about the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational!

Some were surprised by how realistic it looked.

If you were flipping through the channels there is no way you’d know this @NASCAR race was Iracing — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 22, 2020

It’s nice to see what this meant to some viewers.

Thank you @nascar, @iracing , and @FS1 for making our Sunday a little normal for a change during these tough times. — Chris Knox (@ChrisKn35135769) March 22, 2020

A lot of people needed the distraction.

I don’t know what it means going forward and quite honestly really don’t care – in a time when we all needed it @nascar @NASCARONFOX and @iRacing came through in the biggest way possible today — Pete Pistone (@PPistone) March 22, 2020

People really seemed to have fun with the format!

That was the most entertaining TV show I have seen in a month! Great fun! — Mike (@cwrozzi) March 22, 2020

It seems like people would be down for that.

NASCAR has announced the national anthem singer for next weekend’s iracing invitational pic.twitter.com/pDFxUIeHHJ — Carl Roidwards (@roidwards) March 22, 2020

iRacing is going to gain some interest from this.

iRacing going to the bank after this broadcast. pic.twitter.com/6WEk4gMb75 — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) March 22, 2020

Okay, a LOT of interest.

Me right now researching how to setup my own #iRacing account… pic.twitter.com/hMFu1jq8HN — John D (@theonedreischal) March 22, 2020

This might make people more open-minded about esports.

If you had told me 10 years ago that I would be watching a computer game on national television AND be enjoying it I would have said you were crazy #iRacing — Clay Greenfield (@claygreenfield) March 22, 2020

Hopefully, someone’s working on it!

Can someone please do this for the NCAA March Madness Tournament. Please,please,please#iRacing pic.twitter.com/zk7iBFcbyV — Walter Lee (@WalterLee15) March 22, 2020

Hate the player, don’t hate the game.