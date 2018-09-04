Fans React To PlayStation 2 ‘Retirement’

You may have seen the news the other day that Sony has discontinued support for the PlayStation 2 console, so that means once they break, well, that’s about it. As a result, that pretty much ends the console’s life cycle, even though it hasn’t seen any new releases since Pro Evolution Soccer 2014 back in 2013.

As a result, fans have come out in droves to pay tribute to the best-selling console. Many have posted the Solid Snake salute to the system, which you can see an example of below.

Others have been a little creative with their tributes, as well as posting kind words about the memories with their console:

pic.twitter.com/Ii7AAxi4oJ — Meta Mari @ crying for lesbian Romeo (@Metamoruphie) September 3, 2018

A Great light has gone out in the sky! @sony have retired the #PS2. I still have mine! The “game” 😜 changing hours of New world adventure it gave me in my youth was Decadent. Then my nieces and nephews as I moved onto #Ps3 and now #PS4… End of an era! Sniff! #Nostalgia — Nicky…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✌️ (@NickjEll19) September 4, 2018

I purchased my PS2 on launch day after winning a lottery at Sheppard AFB. Purchased another at Cadiz Spain when deployed. Both systems are long retired, but the memories are forever. — MD Farmer™ (@tacobowling) September 4, 2018

#PS2 was the 1st console that my family saved up for! I remember waking up at 4 am on #BoxingDay to line up w/ my father at Future Shop – we got one game: #FinalFantasyX! We didn’t know that you needed to buy a memory card, so for the first month I couldn’t save my progress. 😑 //t.co/uqRoB67JL0 — Kevin Vuong 🇨🇦⚓🚇 (@KevinVuongTO) September 4, 2018

It was only a matter of time, many fond memories with the PS2. Now I can hope Sony supports the PS3 for this long. — Jonathan Parsons (@DankTempsey37) September 4, 2018

Wow, so many memories on this system. RIP PS2 🙏🏼 You will be missed ❤️ //t.co/rk3ExRb78J — BONE CREW OUT NOW ☠️ (@FRONZ1LLA) September 4, 2018

I loved the PS2 as a little boy. Great memories of my first console //t.co/8jRwtkK8W6 — Dominic Caserta (@DominicCaserta) September 4, 2018

The end is near😭 Too many memories on the ps2😭 //t.co/u5jE3YE486 — Adam (@_adambheekooa) September 4, 2018

What a legacy! To die 18 YEARS after the fact is incredible. I have so many great memories with the PS2. In fact, I still have mine from 2003, the thick brick version, which I got with Jak 2 for Christmas. Long live the Playstation 2. //t.co/bnGUJazyj2 — John Aponte (@Johnapontemuvo) September 3, 2018

Rest In peace legend. I’ll never forget all the moments we shared. From keeping you on 24/7 because I didn’t have a memory card to having a sence of relief when I heard your start up sound, because that meant a game not jamming. Long live Ps2.😢😢 //t.co/3ExJNgYCgy — Kutlwano Bokako (@ThatGuy_Bokako) September 4, 2018

When it came time for college there was no doubt that the PS2 was coming with me despite it being a slightly older system. I have incredibly fond memories of hooking it up to the huge TV in the dorm common area and going head to head with floormates in NCAA 07 and Timesplitters. — Adam Cutler (@a_cutty_) September 4, 2018

And if you haven’t, for some reason, played the PlayStation 2 just yet, it’s not too late! Several game stores have the systems available, including the original and the slim model; and there are various games that are on hand as well, no matter what genre you’re into. In fact, we’ll be doing a “best of” special soon to tribute the greatest releases for the system.

Farewell, PlayStation 2. We shall miss you. (We would post a Solid Snake salute here, but they’re all over the place on social media, so we’ll just tip our hat with controller in hand.)