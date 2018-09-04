Fans React To PlayStation 2 ‘Retirement’

You may have seen the news the other day that Sony has discontinued support for the PlayStation 2 console, so that means once they break, well, that’s about it. As a result, that pretty much ends the console’s life cycle, even though it hasn’t seen any new releases since Pro Evolution Soccer 2014 back in 2013.
As a result, fans have come out in droves to pay tribute to the best-selling console. Many have posted the Solid Snake salute to the system, which you can see an example of below.
Others have been a little creative with their tributes, as well as posting kind words about the memories with their console:
A Great light has gone out in the sky! @sony have retired the #PS2. I still have mine! The “game” 😜 changing hours of New world adventure it gave me in my youth was Decadent. Then my nieces and nephews as I moved onto #Ps3 and now #PS4… End of an era! Sniff! #Nostalgia— Nicky…🏴✌️ (@NickjEll19) September 4, 2018
I purchased my PS2 on launch day after winning a lottery at Sheppard AFB. Purchased another at Cadiz Spain when deployed. Both systems are long retired, but the memories are forever.— MD Farmer™ (@tacobowling) September 4, 2018
#PS2 was the 1st console that my family saved up for!
I remember waking up at 4 am on #BoxingDay to line up w/ my father at Future Shop – we got one game: #FinalFantasyX!
We didn’t know that you needed to buy a memory card, so for the first month I couldn’t save my progress. 😑 //t.co/uqRoB67JL0— Kevin Vuong 🇨🇦⚓🚇 (@KevinVuongTO) September 4, 2018
It was only a matter of time, many fond memories with the PS2. Now I can hope Sony supports the PS3 for this long.— Jonathan Parsons (@DankTempsey37) September 4, 2018
Wow, so many memories on this system. RIP PS2 🙏🏼 You will be missed ❤️ //t.co/rk3ExRb78J— BONE CREW OUT NOW ☠️ (@FRONZ1LLA) September 4, 2018
I loved the PS2 as a little boy. Great memories of my first console //t.co/8jRwtkK8W6— Dominic Caserta (@DominicCaserta) September 4, 2018
The end is near😭 Too many memories on the ps2😭 //t.co/u5jE3YE486— Adam (@_adambheekooa) September 4, 2018
What a legacy! To die 18 YEARS after the fact is incredible. I have so many great memories with the PS2. In fact, I still have mine from 2003, the thick brick version, which I got with Jak 2 for Christmas. Long live the Playstation 2. //t.co/bnGUJazyj2— John Aponte (@Johnapontemuvo) September 3, 2018
Rest In peace legend. I’ll never forget all the moments we shared. From keeping you on 24/7 because I didn’t have a memory card to having a sence of relief when I heard your start up sound, because that meant a game not jamming. Long live Ps2.😢😢 //t.co/3ExJNgYCgy— Kutlwano Bokako (@ThatGuy_Bokako) September 4, 2018
When it came time for college there was no doubt that the PS2 was coming with me despite it being a slightly older system. I have incredibly fond memories of hooking it up to the huge TV in the dorm common area and going head to head with floormates in NCAA 07 and Timesplitters.— Adam Cutler (@a_cutty_) September 4, 2018
And if you haven’t, for some reason, played the PlayStation 2 just yet, it’s not too late! Several game stores have the systems available, including the original and the slim model; and there are various games that are on hand as well, no matter what genre you’re into. In fact, we’ll be doing a “best of” special soon to tribute the greatest releases for the system.
Farewell, PlayStation 2. We shall miss you. (We would post a Solid Snake salute here, but they’re all over the place on social media, so we’ll just tip our hat with controller in hand.)